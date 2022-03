Nebrasketball: No. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes Game Thread

Nebraska Cornhuskers Vs. No. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes Game Thread

When: Tuesday, March 1 at 6:00 p.m. CST/7:00 p.m. EST

Where: Value City Arena (19,500) - Columbus, Ohio

TV: Big Ten Network

Streaming: https://www.foxsports.com/live/FOXSportsApp

Announcers: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Stephanie White (analyst)

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

Play-by-play: Kent Pavelka

Analyst: Jake Muhleisen

Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KKCD (105.9 FM) in Omaha, KHYY (106.9 FM) in Scottsbluff, and KAMI (1580 AM) in Lexington

Also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

Line: Ohio State -15.5

Ohio State Buckeyes

2021-22 Record: 18-8 (11-6 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Chris Holtmann

Record at OSU: 105-52 (5th year)

Career Record: 219-137 (11th year)

Nebraska Huskers

2021-22 Record: 8-21 (2-16 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg

Record at Nebraska: 22-66 (3rd year)

Career Record: 137-122 (8th year)

Head-to-Head Records

All-Time: Ohio State leads 20-4

Big Ten action: OSU 16-2

Record in Columbus: OSU 10-1