Nebraska Football Spring Game Kickoff Time Announced for 1 p.m.

Time to get your calendars out as the Nebraska Spring Game which is set for April 9th now has an official 1 p.m. kick-off time and will be televised on BTN.
While there may not be a lot to learned in a scrimmage, it will be interesting to see some of the many new faces which will be donning the scarlet and cream for Nebraska for the upcoming season.
Spring game tickets for kids 8th-grade and younger are only $1. So it seems like a great opportunity for those like me who have children young enough that may not be interested in staying for an entire game.
The last time I went to a spring game I’m pretty sure we were the first ones in the entire stadium to leave because my son was simply just not having it. It should be an interesting experience.
Here is the statement from the Athletic Department:
Kickoff for the Nebraska Red-White Spring Game presented by FNBO on Saturday, April 9 has been set for 1 p.m. CT at Memorial Stadium. The game will be televised nationally on BTN.
Tickets for the Red-White Spring Game remain available at Huskers.com/tickets. Reserved tickets are $10 for adults and $1 for youth eighth grade and younger. If tickets remain on game-day they will be $20 each.
The Red-White Spring Game will kick off a full day of Nebraska coverage on BTN. Nebraska’s baseball game against Rutgers will follow the spring game on BTN, with first pitch set for 3:15 p.m. CT.
