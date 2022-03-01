Nebraska Football Spring Game Kickoff Time Announced for 1 p.m.

Time to get your calendars out as the Nebraska Spring Game which is set for April 9th now has an official 1 p.m. kick-off time and will be televised on BTN.

While there may not be a lot to learned in a scrimmage, it will be interesting to see some of the many new faces which will be donning the scarlet and cream for Nebraska for the upcoming season.

Spring game tickets for kids 8th-grade and younger are only $1. So it seems like a great opportunity for those like me who have children young enough that may not be interested in staying for an entire game.

The last time I went to a spring game I’m pretty sure we were the first ones in the entire stadium to leave because my son was simply just not having it. It should be an interesting experience.

Here is the statement from the Athletic Department: