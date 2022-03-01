Nebraska WBB Players Receive All-Conference Recognition

Five Huskers were recognized by the Big Ten today when year-end awards were announced. Nebraska finished sixth overall in the conference and is expected to earn an NCAA tournament bid regardless of how they finish in the B1G tournament.

The honorees for Nebraska are:

Alexis Markowski

Anyone who has been watching the Big Ten Freshman of the Week awards will not be surpsied to see that Alexis Markowski capped off the season as the conference selection for Freshman of the Year. She was also the only unanimous selection to the Big Ten All-Freshman team.

Markowski, a 6-3 freshman forward/center from Lincoln, Neb., was the only freshman to lead her team in scoring (13.0 ppg) and rebounding (7.9 rpg). She also ranked second among the Huskers in blocked shots (10) and third in steals (17) during league play, while hitting 54 percent of her shots from the field including 53.6 percent (15-28) of her three-pointers. She joined the Husker starting lineup on January 4, and contributed 20 points in an upset of the top 10 Michigan Wolverines.

She was also named to the All-Big Ten second team.

Jaz Shelley

Joining Markowski on the second team was Oregon transfer Jaz Shelley. The 5-9 sophomore guard from Moe, Australia, is the only player to rank among the top 20 in the conference in all five major statistical categories, including scoring (12.4 ppg, 17th), rebounding (6.8 rpg, 12th), assists (5.0 apg, 5th), steals (1.8 spg, 7th) and blocked shots (1.1 bpg, 7th). Shelley produced a triple-double early in the season with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in just 20 minutes in a November win over North Carolina Central. She finished the year with five double-doubles.

Shelley was also recognized by the conference media as one of five players on the Big Ten All-Defensive Team. She finished the regular season with a team-leading 30 blocked shots while adding a team-best 50 steals, ranking seventh in the conference in both categories.

Sam Haiby

Sam Haiby claimed honorable-mention All-Big Ten recognition from both the league coaches and media. The 5-9 junior guard from Moorhead, Minn., continued to prove herself as one of the most versatile guards in the Big Ten, averaging 10.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals. With seven assists in Nebraska’s regular-season closing victory over Northwestern, Haiby became the first Husker in history to achieve the combined career milestones of 1,000 points (1,320), 500 rebounds (511) and 400 assists (400). Haiby was a second-team All-Big Ten choice last season for the Huskers.

Issie Bourne

Isabelle Bourne joined Haiby on the coaches’ honorable-mention All-Big Ten team. The 6-2 forward from Canberra, Australia played her best basketball during the second half of the conference campaign, averaging 14.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist while hitting 53 percent of her shots, including 54.5 percent (12-22) of her three-pointers over the final nine games of the season. She finished the regular season averaging 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists to give Nebraska one of the best one-two punches inside in the Big Ten alongside Markowski.

Bella Cravens

unior forward Bella Cravens capped the list of Nebraska award winners by claiming her second straight Big Ten Sportsmanship Award. A starter to open the season, Cravens helped the Big Red to a perfect 12-0 record. She suffered an ankle injury prior to NU’s win over Michigan (Jan. 4) and missed the next four starts because of the injury. Markowski took over the starting role, and since returning to action Cravens has continued to play outstanding basketball in a supporting role. She finished the season averaging 6.2 points and 5.6 rebounds.