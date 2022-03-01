Frosted Flakes: Husker Men’s Basketball Finally Show Us a Complete Game

Did you watch the Husker men play Penn State on Sunday? I know many people have given up on them and I get it. Many games were painful to watch as they would shoot themselves in the foot time and time again. Or only show up for a half.

It was so nice to see them put together a complete game and compete like the team that we all were hoping for at the beginning of the season. I know that Penn State isn’t an elite basketball team, but a win is a win and they won in a dominant fashion. I hope that they are able to continue playing well tonight and will finish off the season on a high note at the Big Ten basketball tournament.

Here are your flakes.

Nebraska

Huskers Take Second at Westbrook - University of Nebraska

Megan Whittaker fired a final-round 69 to claim a top-10 individual finish and lead the Nebraska women's golf team to a runner-up showing at the Westbrook Spring

Huskers Take Series With 5-3 Win Over Jayhawks - University of Nebraska

The Nebraska softball team (8-5) claimed the series over Kansas (7-6) with 5-3 win over the Jayhawks Monday afternoon.

NU Claims Six Top Five Preliminary Seeds - University of Nebraska

Six Nebraska wresters received top five seeds in the preliminary seeding for this weekend's 2022 Big Ten Wrestling Championships, the Big Ten Conference announced

Texas football transfer Casey Thompson opens spring practice as Nebraska Cornhuskers' No. 1 QB

Casey Thompson, who started 10 games and passed for 24 touchdowns for Texas last season, opened Nebraska's spring practice Monday as its No. 1 quarterback.

Applewhite and Husker backs get started in developing 'Finish' mindset

The practice play isn't really finished when it's finished. That doesn't make sense, you say? It better to those carrying the...

Nebraska Football: Cornhuskers' 2022 Spring Preview - AthlonSports.com | Expert Predictions, Picks, and Previews

A complete breakdown of the key storylines and a preview of spring practice for the 2022 Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Husker special teams 'buried the ball' from last year, push ahead under Busch's watch

Bill Busch notes that a common phrase in football speak is that's it's always about the ball. Well, when it comes to the 2021 season for...

Nebraska middle blocker Kalynn Meyer leaving volleyball to focus on track | Volleyball | omaha.com

Nebraska middle blocker Kalynn Meyer announced that she was leaving the volleyball team after two seasons to focus more on her track career.

Elsewhere

Art Briles leaves Grambling State days after hire

Four days after being hired as Grambling State's offensive coordinator, the controversial coach has left the program.

With four teams in top 16, Big Ten makes major move in latest NCAA women's basketball seeding reveal

The Big Ten Conference made the biggest jump of any league, now having four teams among the top 16 slots, in the third and final NCAA women's basketball seeding reveal that was announced on Monday.

Phil Mickelson's Saudi Arabia comments prove costly as sponsors cut ties with embattled golfer - CBSSports.com

Lefty doesn't have many folks left by his side as the 2022 Masters nears

Russia, Belarus banned from some sports events after IOC urging

Russia and Belarus athletes have been barred from some international sports competitions, including in soccer and ice hockey, after an IOC recommendation.

LeBron James, Lakers players exchange words with fans in loss to Pelicans - Sports Illustrated

The Lakers have lost nine of their last 13 games.