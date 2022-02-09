Nebraska Finally Stops the Skid - Beats Minnesota 78 - 65

The last time Minnesota beat Nebraska at PBA the head coaches on the sidelines were Doc Sadler and Tubby Smith.

Well the next time this matchup happens in Lincoln that fun fact remains the same as Nebraska grabs a lead and hangs on to beat Minnesota 78 - 65 in front of a lively crowd in Lincoln.

Alonzo Verge Jr. helped gap the Gophers in the second half. At one point he was 7-7 from the field just in the second half and he ended with 22 points to lead Nebraska.

We can debate all we want but Minnesota’s cold shooting in the first half was a big part of why Nebraska was able to build the lead. We better not complain about that fact as Nebraska’s poor outside shooting throughout the season is the reason why this Fred Hoiberg squad was great at building deficits in basketball games.

In the second half, Minnesota all the sudden woke up from the three point line as Jamison Battle went money-money-money-money-money from three. He ended up the game 5-9 from three as all were in the second half.

All of Minnesota’s threes were in the second half. Which means they shot 0.000000% from three in the first half and (checking notes) 58.3% in the second half which is why they started shrinking that Nebraska lead.

Thankfully, both Aloznzo Verge and Bryce McGowens were able to continue to score at the basket.

Speaking of a brotherly connection between the McGowens.

It was a good night at Pinnacle Bank Arena and it was needed in so many ways for Fred Hoiberg and his crew.

Now lets see if this can be momentum that can transfer to the next game as Nebraska plays Iowa on Sunday in Iowa City.