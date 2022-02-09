Nebrasketball vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers Game Thread

History will be on Nebraska’s side this evening when it takes on the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 8 p.m. The home team has won 14 of the last 15 meetings in the series which dates back to February of 1902. Nebraska has claimed eight of its last 13 battles with Minnesota. The last time these two Big Ten foes met (Feb. 2021), Fred Hoiberg’s club held on for a 78-74 win over Minnesota after leading by as many as 13 points in the second half.

If Hoiberg’s club is going to rebound from a disappointing 87-63 loss to Northwestern Saturday, and crawl out of the Big Ten cellar this winter, a win in tonight’s contest is crucial. At 2-9 in league play, Minnesota sits just above Nebraska in the No. 13 spot in Big Ten play. Nebraska is two and a half games behind Minnesota at 0-12.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 8:00 p.m. CST/9:00 p.m. EST

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena (15,000) - Lincoln, Nebraska

TV: Big Ten Network

Streaming: Fox Sports App

Announcers: Kevin Kugler and Stephen Bardo on the call

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

Play-by-Play: Kent Pavelka

Analyst: Jake Muhleisen

Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington

Also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

Line: Minnesota -1 by DraftKings

Minnesota

2021-22 Record: 11-9, (2-9 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Ben Johnson

Record at Minnesota: 11-9 (1st year)

Career Record: Same

Nebraska

2021-22 Record: 6-17 (0-12 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg

Record at Nebraska: 20-62 (3rd year)

Career Record: 135-118 (8th year)

Head-to-Head

All-Time: Minnesota leads, 57-23

B1G Action: Nebraska is 8-8 against Minnesota since joining the B1G in 2011-12.

Last Matchup: Nebraska 78, Minnesota 74 Feb. 27, 2021