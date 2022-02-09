Nebraska Football: 2022 Matchup Against Rutgers Moved to Friday Night

Well if you’ve hoping and praying for a miracle then I guess your prayers have been answered. That is right Nebraska fans. There will be another Nebraska football game on a Friday in 2022.

The Athletic Department announced that the game ,which was originally scheduled for October 8th, has been moved to October 7th.

‼️SCHEDULE UPDATE‼️



Sat Oct. 8 ➡ Fri Night Oct. 7 pic.twitter.com/JiXKqrN5a3 — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) February 9, 2022

Here’s the statement from the Athletic Department: