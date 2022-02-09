Wednesday Flakes: Olympic Haiku Edition

Cold and barren games

Not much excitement quite yet

Maybe they should juice?

Mankilling Mastodons

'Hey, what about this guy?' series: Don't forget the veteran corner among the new additions Spring ball is fast coming on Feb. 28. We get you ready each day with someone who should be in the thick of the two-deep conversation.

We hit on Nebraska's strong finish, 2023 OL recruiting and adding Vince Guinta back to the recruiting staff.

Minnesota Gopher Basketball three Keys to beating Nebraska, Big Ten win - The Daily Gopher

Here are 3 keys to Minnesota Gophers getting a road win at Nebraska Cornhuskers along with TV times and how to watch

Nebraska basketball fans give Fred Hoiberg an earful on radio show | Men's Basketball | omaha.com

Fred Hoiberg faced questions about his strategy, Nebraska’s future and his job status on his radio show Monday night.

Nebraska women ranked No. 22 in USTFCCA TFRI | Sports | kmaland.com

The Nebraska women’s track and field team is ranked No. 22 in the latest United States Track & Field and Cross Country Association’s NCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field

From Thomas Fidone to Tyreke Johnson, categorizing Nebraska’s returning depth, a hidden key to Huskers’ success in 2022 – The Athletic

Some returnees are on the doorstep, and some just need to make the most of an opportunity. For others, it's now or never.

Other News From The Sporting World

More than a month later, Luke Fickell still thinking about CFP semifinal loss

Not that the outcome would’ve changed, but Luke Fickell says he could have prepared his team better from an emotional angle.

Bryan Harsin-Auburn football mess will end in one of two ways

The five-game losing streak Auburn football endured under Bryan Harsin pales in comparison to the mess unfolding this offseason.

Arkansas basketball’s Eric Musselman critical of Auburn pregame logo dance

Arkansas Razorbacks basketball and coach Eric Musselman were paying attention to Auburn’s pregame warmups on Tuesday.

Iowa athletics appoints Lew Montgomery as interim diversity leader

Montgomery’s appointment comes after assistant athletics director for diversity, equity and inclusion Broderick Binns accepted a job outside the UI.

Should NCAA athletes be employees? Movement takes major step. - Sports Illustrated

The NCPA filed unfair labor practice charges with the NLRB against the NCAA office, the Pac-12 and USC and UCLA.

11-time World Champion Kelly Slater Wins Billabong Pro Pipeline | Maui Now

Today, 11-time World Champion Kelly Slater won the Billabong Pro Pipeline, the first stop on the World Surf League 2022 Championship Tour. With a near-perfect score of 18.77 (out of a possible 20), Slater earned his 8th CT win at the world-renowned Banzai Pipeline, marking his 56th CT victory. “I don’t even know what to say,” said Slater. […]

Schools brokering name, image and likeness deals adds layer to college conundrum

The lack of uniformity in NIL rules has enabled some schools to directly assist athletes. The trend is growing, and it could impact congressional and court decisions about the NCAA.

Celebrated big-wave pioneer, previously thought of as immortal, dies at North Shore home, “He was the single most beloved surfer in Hawaii apart from Duke Kahanamoku and Rell Sunn!”

Peter Cole was one of those gung-ho California kids who dropped everything and moved to the North Shore in the late 1950s.

Heat advisory issued Los Angeles ahead of Super Bowl 56 | AccuWeather

Unusually high temperatures for this time of year in Los Angeles will grip the region in the days before the Super Bowl -- and could set a record for the warmest day ever on which the big game has been played.

Beijing Olympics

The Plot to Kill the Olympics - Outside Online

When Konstantin Grigorishin—über-wealthy Ukrainian businessman, aspiring philosopher, former pal of Russian oligarchs—introduced the upstart International Swimming League in 2019, he made the first move in an ambitious plan that could blow up Olympic sports and usher in a new era of athlete fairness.

A Uyghur Skier Became the Face of China’s Winter Olympics. The Next Day, She Vanished From the Spotlight. - WSJ

Dinigeer Yilamujiang was catapulted into the global spotlight after carrying the Olympic flame, followed by a low-key retreat, marking a remarkable 24-hour whirlwind for the hitherto-unknown athlete.

Olympics: Lindsey Jacobellis gold ends heartbreaking 16-year wait

Lindsey Jacobellis's heartbreaking 16-year wait for an Olympic snowboardcross gold medal is over after the Turin mistake in 2006.

US is youngest team at Olympics; Sanderson on way to Beijing

The United States is the youngest team in the men's hockey tournament at this Olympics without NHL players

Eileen Gu's gold for China at Olympics will make life more complicated

After winning gold while representing China in the Beijing Olympics, Eileen Gu is going to have to learn to live in a new world of cynicism.

Yellow Journalism

The 1918 flu pandemic had a devastating third year. Here’s what we can learn. - The Washington Post

Just as the country was easing restrictions, a fourth wave hit some areas hard in early 1920, causing death and devastation.