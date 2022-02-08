Frosted Flakes: Olympic Coverage and Huskers’ Men and Women’s Track and Field Teams Are Both Ranked

I haven’t been all that impressed by the Winter Olympic coverage so far. I don’t know if it is the games themselves, the way the events are being broadcast, or just my own schedule, but I haven’t been as into these Olympics as I have in the past.

I have convinced my boys that the luge would be pretty fun though. And I am hopeful that the snowboarding tonight will be a good one to watch.

What are your thoughts so far?

Nebraska

Elsewhere

Olympics

