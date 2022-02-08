Nebrasketball: Schedule changes announced for Ohio State makeup game

The Nebraska Cornhuskers men’s basketball team announced changes to the road schedule for this season. The changes come as a result of the team experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak last month that caused the road trip to Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes to be postponed and the home game against the Wisconsin Badgers to be delayed by two days. The changes announced involve moving up the road trip to take on Penn State by a day and a reschedule of the trip to Ohio State to March 1.

In order to fit the Ohio State road trip into the schedule, the Huskers will move up the game at Penn State by one day to Sunday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. CST from Monday, Feb. 28. The game tipoff time remains the same. That allows Nebraska to visit Ohio State on Tuesday, March 1 at 6 p.m. CST. Both games will be broadcast on the Big Ten network.

While a quick turnaround, the visit to Ohio State under the revised schedule does give UNL a five day gap between the game against the Buckeyes and the regular season finale on March 6 in Madison against the Badgers. It also means the regular season will conclude with three-straight road games.

The Buckeyes will also be operating on short rest with OSU playing at Maryland on Feb. 27 at 4 p.m. EST as well. OSU hosts Michigan State two days later on March 3, so perhaps the Huskers can catch Ohio State flatfooted between games.

The other noteworthy mention is this marks the second straight season that a road trip to Penn State for Nebraska becomes a longer road trip to make up games. Last season, Nebraska added back-to-back games at Maryland on one day’s rest on Tuesday and Wednesday nights after playing at Penn State on Sunday. Given the travel time, it seems easy to presume that the team will fly to Columbus from State College and return home briefly after the OSU game before heading to Wisconsin.

Ohio State also still has a makeup game to schedule against Iowa after that matchup was postponed last week due first to mechanical issues with the team’s plane and then due to inclement weather preventing the Hawkeyes from traveling to Columbus.