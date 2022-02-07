Bryce McGowens Earns His Fifth Freshman Of The Week Honors

It seems that a week can’t go by without Bryce McGowens earning another honor. This week, like last week, he received the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. Yes, even with a six win resume under his belt he is still wowing the higher ups in the conference offices.

This past week he averaged 17 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists against Michigan and Northwestern. He had his fourth consecutive game of twenty or more points. The most for a freshman in Nebraska basketball history.

On the season he is averaging 16.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. All while shooting 40% from the floor and 82% from the free throw line.

An impressive resume for any freshman. Especially in a conference as tough as the Big Ten. It would not surprise us if he racks up one or two more before the season is over.

Previous Big Ten Freshman Of the Week Honors for Bryce McGowens: