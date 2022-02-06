Nebraska WBB vs Maryland Game Thread

Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-4, 6-4 Big Ten) at 17/14 Maryland Terrapins (16-6, 8-3 Big Ten)
Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, Noon (CT)
Xfinity Center - College Park, Maryland
Special Event: Maryland Senior Day
Live Video: B1G+ (subscription required)
Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (11:45 a.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (ESPN 590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App
Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-4, 6-4 Big Ten)
34 - Isabelle Bourne - 6-2 - So. - F - 9.9 ppg, 4.7 rpg
40 - Alexis Markowski - 6-3 - Fr. - F/C - 12.5 ppg, 6.8 rpg
0 - Ashley Scoggin - 5-7 - RSo. - G - 8.3 ppg, 1.5 rpg
1 - Jaz Shelley - 5-9 - So. - G - 12.4 ppg, 7.7 rpg
4 - Sam Haiby - 5-9 - Jr. - G - 10.9 ppg, 4.3 rpg
Off the Bench
14 - Bella Cravens - 6-3 - Jr. - F - 6.3 ppg, 5.8 rpg
3 - Allison Weidner - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 6.2 ppg, 3.6 rpg
21 - Annika Stewart - 6-3 - Fr. - F - 5.7 ppg, 2.4 rpg
32 - Kendall Coley - 6-2 - Fr. - F/G - 2.9 ppg, 2.2 rpg
11 - Ruby Porter - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 2.8 ppg, 0.6 rpg
10 - Whitney Brown - 5-8 - Fr. - G - 2.3 ppg, 0.8 rpg
5 - MiCole Cayton - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 2.1 ppg, 1.0 rpg
15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6-1 - Fr. - G - 1.7 ppg, 0.5 rpg
Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998) Sixth Season at Nebraska (89-79); 15th Season Overall (282-188)
17/14 Maryland Terrapins (16-6, 8-3 Big Ten)
10 - Angel Reese - 6-3 - So. - F/G - 17.5 ppg, 10.3 rpg
55 - Chloe Bibby - 6-1 - Gr. - F/G - 12.2 ppg, 6.0 rpg
1 - Diamond Miller - 6-3 - Jr. - G - 11.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg
11 - Katie Benzan - 5-6 - Gr. - G - 11.7 ppg, 2.4 rpg
15 - Ashley Owusu - 6-0 - Jr. - G - 14.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg
Off the Bench
2 - Mimi Collins - 6-3 - RJr. - F - 8.9 ppg, 5.0 rpg
0 - Shyanne Sellers - 6-2 - Fr. - G - 7.5 ppg, 3.3 rpg
13 - Faith Masonius (out) - 6-1 - Jr. - G/F - 6.5 ppg, 5.7 rpg
14 - Taisiya Kozlova - 6-1 - So. - G - 1.3 ppg, 1.1 rpg
21 - Emma Chardon - 6-2 - Fr. - G - 1.1 ppg, 0.8 rpg
Head Coach: Brenda Frese (Arizona, 1993) 20th Season at Maryland (528-137); 23rd Season Overall (585-167)
