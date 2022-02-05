Nebraska WBB vs Maryland Preview

Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-4, 6-4 Big Ten) at 17/14 Maryland Terrapins (16-6, 8-3 Big Ten)

Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, Noon (CT)

Xfinity Center - College Park, Maryland

Special Event: Maryland Senior Day

Live Video: B1G+ (subscription required)

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (11:45 a.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (ESPN 590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App

Nebraska travels to Maryland to take on the ranked Terrapins. The Huskers have an ugly 0-14 record against Maryland with 11 of those losses coming as conference opponents. The Terps don’t typically play a deep rotation (seven-ish players) compared to 11 or so for Nebraska, but Maryland may find themselves short handed if their star point guard Ashley Owusu misses time with an ankle injury that caused her early exit from the previous game.

Freshman phenom Alexis Markowski has taken over as team leader in scoring with 12.5 ppg but Jaz Shelley continues to be the leader in rebounds, assists, blocked shots and steals. Jaz Shelley is the only player to rank among the top 20 players in the Big Ten in scoring (20th, 12.4 ppg), rebounding (9th, 7.7 rpg), assists (6th, 5.1 apg), blocked shots (3rd, 1.4 bpg), steals (7th, 1.8 spg), three-point field goal percentage (9th, .409), three-pointers made per game (11th, 2.3) and assist-to-turnover ratio (3rd, 2.2).

Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-4, 6-4 Big Ten)

34 - Isabelle Bourne - 6-2 - So. - F - 9.9 ppg, 4.7 rpg

40 - Alexis Markowski - 6-3 - Fr. - F/C - 12.5 ppg, 6.8 rpg

0 - Ashley Scoggin - 5-7 - RSo. - G - 8.3 ppg, 1.5 rpg

1 - Jaz Shelley - 5-9 - So. - G - 12.4 ppg, 7.7 rpg

4 - Sam Haiby - 5-9 - Jr. - G - 10.9 ppg, 4.3 rpg

Off the Bench

14 - Bella Cravens - 6-3 - Jr. - F - 6.3 ppg, 5.8 rpg

3 - Allison Weidner - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 6.2 ppg, 3.6 rpg

21 - Annika Stewart - 6-3 - Fr. - F - 5.7 ppg, 2.4 rpg

32 - Kendall Coley - 6-2 - Fr. - F/G - 2.9 ppg, 2.2 rpg

11 - Ruby Porter - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 2.8 ppg, 0.6 rpg

10 - Whitney Brown - 5-8 - Fr. - G - 2.3 ppg, 0.8 rpg

5 - MiCole Cayton - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 2.1 ppg, 1.0 rpg

15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6-1 - Fr. - G - 1.7 ppg, 0.5 rpg

Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998) Sixth Season at Nebraska (89-79); 15th Season Overall (282-188)

17/14 Maryland Terrapins (16-6, 8-3 Big Ten)

10 - Angel Reese - 6-3 - So. - F/G - 17.5 ppg, 10.3 rpg

55 - Chloe Bibby - 6-1 - Gr. - F/G - 12.2 ppg, 6.0 rpg

1 - Diamond Miller - 6-3 - Jr. - G - 11.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg

11 - Katie Benzan - 5-6 - Gr. - G - 11.7 ppg, 2.4 rpg

15 - Ashley Owusu - 6-0 - Jr. - G - 14.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg

Off the Bench

2 - Mimi Collins - 6-3 - RJr. - F - 8.9 ppg, 5.0 rpg

0 - Shyanne Sellers - 6-2 - Fr. - G - 7.5 ppg, 3.3 rpg

13 - Faith Masonius (out) - 6-1 - Jr. - G/F - 6.5 ppg, 5.7 rpg

14 - Taisiya Kozlova - 6-1 - So. - G - 1.3 ppg, 1.1 rpg

21 - Emma Chardon - 6-2 - Fr. - G - 1.1 ppg, 0.8 rpg

Head Coach: Brenda Frese (Arizona, 1993) 20th Season at Maryland (528-137); 23rd Season Overall (585-167)

Coach Brenda Frese brings Maryland into its lone regular-season game against Nebraska riding a four-game winning streak after a hard-fought 67-62 win at Michigan State on Thursday night

Angel Reese led Maryland with 25 points and nine rebounds, while Diamond Miller added 14 points and nine boards to compensate for the loss of All-Big Ten guard Ashley Owusu, who suffered an ankle injury after playing just eight minutes.

Four Terps were named to watch lists for national player-of-the-year honors at their positions, including Owusu (Nancy Lieberman, PG), Miller and Katie Benzan (Ann Meyers Drysdale, SG) and Chloe Bibby (Cheryl Miller, SF). Bibby played the full 40 minutes at Michigan State.

Owusu and Miller were first-team All-Big Ten picks in 2020-21, while Owusu and Benzan were AP All-Americans. Frese was the 2021 AP National Coach of the Year after leading the Terps to Big Ten regular-season and tournament titles.

All five Terp starters enter Sunday’s game averaging double figures, led by sophomore Reese (17.5 ppg, 10.3 rpg) who ranks No. 2 nationally in offensive rebounds per game (5.3). A Naismith National Defensive Player of the Year Award Watch List selection, Reese was a member of the 2021 Big Ten All-Freshman Team despite missing 14 games with a foot injury.

One of the nation’s highest scoring teams, Maryland ranks seventh nationally with 80.9 points per game. The Terps have hit 36.3 percent from three-point range and own a plus-4.5 rebound margin and a plus-6.1 turnover margin.