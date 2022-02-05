Nebrasketball: NU blows out UNL in Lincoln

The Nebraska Cornhuskers for statistical purposes have been recorded as playing against the Northwestern Wildcats today in Lincoln. For your sake, I hope you used your Saturday afternoon for more productive and/or enjoyable endeavors than watching this team get blow out 87-63.

The game started off with NU jumping out to a 5-0 lead over the Huskers before UNL tied it up on a three-pointer by Alonzo Verge Jr. with 17:06 to go. NU responded with its own three-pointer by Chase Audige to retake the lead. Nebraska finally seized a brief lead at the 14:#6 mark on a three-pointer by C.J. Wilcher. Nebraska would hold the lead for an impressive :13 before Northwestern 18-3 run and never looked back. Nebraska finished the first half trailing by 22-points.

Northwestern led by as much as 35 in the second half. Northwestern’s Boo Buie finished with the game (and career) high 27 points while shooting 6-for-11 from three-point range. NU shot 41.9 percent overall from behind the arc, much better than the team average 35.3 percent this season.

Honestly, who wants to know anymore about this game? Nobody, right? The Huskers moves to 6-16 overall and 0-12 in Big Ten action. Minnesota visits Lincoln on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. CST.