Nebrasketball: Nebraska Vs. Northwestern Game Thread

Nebraska Vs. Northwestern Game Thread

Time: 12:00 PM CST

Location: Lincoln, NE

TV: BTN

Streaming: Fox Sports App

Radio: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington

Live Stats

Hey folks, welcome back to another fun filled Nebrasketball Saturday in Lincoln, Nebraska! Today our beloved Huskers take on the Mighty Wildcats of Northwestern. It’s the battle of the NU’s but in basketball. Not that anyone outside of these two schools are paying that much attention to either squad at this point in time.

The Huskers are in the bottom of the Big Ten rankings while Northwestern is just two spots above them. The Mighty Golden Gophers of Minnesota are acting as the buffer in-between.

Well, it looks like it might get up in the 50s here in Nebraska today so maybe you can go outside and enjoy the nice weather if the game gets rough. Hopefully Nebraska can pull of their first conference win today. Who knows, right?