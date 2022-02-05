Nebrasketball: Northwestern Basketball Preview

Northwestern Basketball Preview

Date: Saturday, February 5th

Time: 12:00 PM

Location: Lincoln, NE

Record: 9-10 (2-8 Big Ten Conference)

Coach: Chris Collins (9th Season)

Preview:

Northwestern comes into Lincoln with a 10-10 record after a nice 79-78 overtime win over Rutgers on Tuesday night. Yes, I said nice because NW is in the cellar of the conference like Nebraska and needs every win they can get. Also, Rutgers is a decent team once again this year that can bit anyone if they’re not prepared. A win is a win in this conference.

The Wildcats snapped a four game losing streak that gave them their second win of the season in conference play. Their previous win was a bit of a fluke over #13 Michigan State back on January 2nd.

Nine of the Wildcats’ 11 games in conference play have been decided by six points or less or gone to overtime. So this is not a team that has gone into games and are expected to roll over. They will push as hard as they can against anyone. They will come into Lincoln ready to play and the Huskers have to be prepared for it.

Pete Nance leads Northwestern in scoring with 15.9 points while also recording 6.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocked shots per game. All while shooting a very nice 50% from the field and 42% from beyond the arch.

Junior forward Boo Buie is next to Nace with 14.8 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. He is sitting second in the Big Ten in assists with 5.2 per game.

Also of note is Chase Audige who is averaging 11.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. He is second in the conference in assist to turnover ratio with 1.7.

The Huskers have very few games left that they will have a chance of winning and this is one of them. The game is at home and hopefully they can pull ahead early and send the Wildcats home with a loss.