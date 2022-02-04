Wrestling: Wolverines Too Much for Huskers at Home

After a back-and-forth start to the dual that was fueled by some upset wins for both teams, No. 8 Nebraska fell in the end to No. 3 Michigan 20-13 Friday night at the Devaney Sports Center.

The dual started at 149 pounds and these two Big Ten heavyweight programs traded wins and losses. The dual saw three lead changes before the Wolverines collected three straight wins to cement the team victory.

In what may have been the story of the dual, both teams were able to pick up some big upsets. This dual shows why we don’t decide these things on paper.

Match-By-Match Breakdown

*FloWrestling individual rankings used

149 pounds

Nebraska got off to a good start with No. 6 Ridge Lovett as he dominated Michigan backup Pat Nolan.

Lovett was able to secure a quick takedown in the first period and rode out Nolan for the remainder of the period, fighting off the Wolverine’s attempts at a reversal. In the second, Lovett started on bottom and quickly rolled into a reversal and two nearfall points to go up 6-0. Nolan did get on the board when Lovett cut him loose for an escape.

In the third period, Nolan scored a quick escape before Lovett got in on another single-leg shot for a takedown. Hunting for bonus points, Lovett cut Nolan loose and eventually worked for a takedown to go up 10-3. Lovett rode out the period and earned the 11-3 win after the riding-time point was added for a major decision and four team points.

The sophomore Lovett moves his record on the year to 14-2 as he collected his 40th career win.

Team Score: Nebraska 4, Michigan 0

157 pounds

Nebraska’s No. 8 Peyton Robb then took the mat against No. 13 Will Lewan of Michigan.

After a scoreless first period, Lewan took a 1-0 lead in the second with an escape. In the third, Robb started on bottom and got a quick escape to even things up at 1-all. The period ended at a tie and the match went into a two-minute sudden victory period.

In sudden victory, both wrestlers let their offense fly but also displayed great defense, but it was Lewan who came out on top on a counter shot to earn the 3-1 victory.

UPSET!



No. 13 @will_lewan38 gets the win in Sudden Victory vs. No. 5 Peyton Robb with a Takedown. pic.twitter.com/IcecDtW3ao — Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) February 5, 2022

Robb falls to 8-5 on the year as he’s lost four of his last five matches.

Team Score: Nebraska 4, Michigan 3

165 pounds

With the Huskers reeling, it was freshman Bubba Wilson who stepped up his game to re-ignite the Devaney crowd when he scored his first career win over a ranked opponent.

That feeling when you get your first win over a Top-20 opponent.



Congrats to Bubba Wilson on his win vs. No. 12 Cameron Amine. @HuskerWrestling | @NCAAWrestling pic.twitter.com/DHMeQgK8D7 — Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) February 5, 2022

Against No. 11 Cam Amine, Wilson fell behind 2-1 in the first period before taking a 3-2 lead in the second with an escape and a locked hands call on Amine. In the third, Amine started on bottom and scored a quick escape to tie things up at 3-all. With the period winding down, Wilson got in on a shot that led to a scramble. The young Husker was able to secure the takedown with eight seconds left for the 5-3 victory.

UPSET SZN!



165 | Bubba Wilson gets his first win over a top-20 opponent Huskers lead 7-3❗️ pic.twitter.com/ZrlEJ5wiWZ — Husker Wrestling (@HuskerWrestling) February 5, 2022

With the win, Wilson improves to 10-8 on the year.

Team Score: Nebraska 7, Michigan 3

174 pounds

Next up for Nebraska was No. 5 Mikey Labriola taking on No. 6 Logan Massa of Michigan.

After a scoreless first period, Massa put on a hard ride to start the second period. Labriola eventually scored the escape but not before being driven into the scorers table in a chippy exchange.

In the third, Labriola started on top and gave up the quick escape, tying the match at 1-all. However, Massa held a lead with his riding time over a minute, so Labriola was forced to get on his offense. Labriola took a shot late, but Massa was able to counter with a go-behind with eight seconds left to earn the 4-1 win with riding time.

Labriola falls to 13-2 on the year with the loss.

Team Score: Nebraska 7, Michigan 6

184 pounds

Facing an extremely tough weekend, Nebraska’s No. 10 Taylor Venz took on Michigan’s No. 2 Myles Amine.

Amine was able to get a takedown off of a Venz shot and the Wolverine was able to ride out the rest of the period to collect 1:57 of riding time. Venz then started the second period on top and was able to put on a good ride for a short time. Amine eventually rolled over Venz for a reversal and a 4-0 lead. Again, Amine rode Venz out to end the period.

In the third, Venz chose bottom to start the period and was able to reverse the Olympic bronze-medalist, cutting the deficit to 4-2. After trying to turn Amine for back points, Venz cut him loose. Amine iced the match with a late takedown to earn the 8-2 win with the riding-time point.

With the loss, Venz falls to 12-4 on the year.

Team Score: Michigan 9, Nebraska 7

197 pounds

In arguably the dual’s biggest match, Nebraska’s No. 6 Eric Schultz took on Michigan’s No. 8 Pat Brucki.

Schultz gave up an early takedown to fall behind 2-0, but he was able to escape and collect a takedown to go up 3-2. Brucki injured his knee on the exchange, but he was able to continue after injury time. Schultz chose bottom to start after the injury time, but Brucki kept him from getting the escape point as he rode Schultz out.

Schultz gave up an escape in the second period before working through a textbook throw-by for the go-ahead takedown. Schultz earned a quick escape in the third to go up 6-4 and was able to add another takedown and a ride-out for the 8-5 decision win.

197 | @ericschultz44 holds on for the 8-5 decision!



| 10

〽️ | 9 pic.twitter.com/19NvL36n2N — Husker Wrestling (@HuskerWrestling) February 5, 2022

Schultz improved to 11-1 on the year while earning his 94th career win.

Team Score: Nebraska 10, Michigan 9

285 pounds

At heavyweight, Nebraska’s No. 10 Christian Lance really showed how much he’s improved against No. 4 Mason Parris of Michigan.

The first period ended scoreless before Parris scored a quick escape in the second. Time after time, Lance really showed solid defense in fending off the NCAA finalist’s shots.

Lance then scored an escape in the third, but not until Parris racked up over a minute of riding time. So even though the score was tied 1-1, Parris really held a 2-1 lead. Lance took a late shot, but Parris was able to stuff it and run around for the match clinching takedown.

With the loss, Lance falls to 12-4 on the season.

Team Score: Michigan 12, Nebraska 10

125 pounds

With No. 1 Nick Suriano taking the night off to rest, Michigan sent out senior Jack Medley to face Husker freshman Jeremiah Reno. These two are familiar with each other, as Medley beat Reno 18-3 via tech fall at the Cliff Keen Invite in December.

Again, Reno struggled as Medley scored nine takedowns and a reversal on the way to a 24-8 tech fall win over the young Husker.

Reno falls to 3-10 on the year with the loss.

Team Score: Michigan 17, Nebraska 10

133 pounds

Against the ropes, Nebraska needed a win out of Dominick Serrano to stay in the dual, but the freshman wasn’t able to deliver against Michigan’s No. 8 Dylan Ragusin.

Ragusin took a 2-1 lead into the second period, but Serrano tied things up with an escape in the second. Serrano started the third period on top, giving up an escape to Ragusin to fall behind 3-2. With Serrano on his offense, it was Ragusin who was able to capitalize on it with a late takedown and a 6-2 decision win.

Serrano falls to 12-7 on the year with the loss.

Team Score: Michigan 20, Nebraska 10

141 pounds

With the dual decided, Nebraska’s No. 10 Chad Red Jr. and Michigan’s No. 14 Stevan Micic each still had a lot to wrestle for.

In the first period, Red struck first with a quick takedown on a re-attack. Micic then quickly took the lead with a takedown before getting two nearfall points from the officials. After an official review, the nearfall points were waived off. Red then escaped late in the period to tie the match at 3-all.

Red started on top in the second period and put on a hard ride. In fact, Red rode Micic for the full two minutes, accumulating 1:52 in riding time and not surrendering the escape point.

In the third, Red chose bottom but was given an escape point as Micic chose to start in neutral. Red extended his lead to 6-3 with a low shot for a takedown before riding Micic out for the 7-3 win, his 93rd in a Husker singlet.

Career win No. 93 tonight for Chad Red Jr. vs. No. 11 ranked Stevan Micic. @HuskerWrestling | @NCAAWrestling pic.twitter.com/xB4PS44U00 — Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) February 5, 2022

Red improves to 10-2 on the season with the big ranked win.

Team Score: Michigan 20, Nebraska 13

What’s Next for Nebraska?

The Huskers travel to face No. 1 Penn State Sunday morning at 11 a.m. The dual will air live on BTN.