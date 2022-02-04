Samori Toure Shines at the 2022 Shrine Game

In Thursday Night’s Shrine Game, Samori Toure capped off an impressive week of practices by putting on a show in the home of the Las Vegas Raiders. Toure had five catches for two touchdowns on the East team that rallied from 17 down to end up losing 25-24.

Toure’s first touchdown catch came with just under five minutes remaining in the game as he caught a short pass on the left side and then gave a nasty spin move on the defender to get by him and walk into the endzone.

Toure added a second touchdown with just 1:44 bringing the East team within three points. On this play Toure showcased his route running skills with a nasty out and up move that blew past the defender and allowed Toure to catch the wide open touchdown.

It was only fitting that Toure played so well as he consistently preformed as one of the best receivers in Las Vegas during the week of practices. Toure was the talk of the Shrine Game with several NFL Draft insiders like Tony Pauline raving about Toure’s route running abilities.

Heading into the 2022 NF Draft season I wasn’t sure whether Toure had a shot to be drafted. I knew he had talent and a knack for making big plays. However his performance at the Shrine Game which is the second best NFL Draft All Star Game shows that Toure can compete at the next level. It will be interesting to see if Toure can turn this performance into a Combine Invite. On average 34 wide receivers are drafted in a given NFL Draft, at this point you have to believe that Toure is one of the best 34 receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft.