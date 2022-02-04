Friday Flakes: Another Statistical Analysis Says Nebraska Should Have Won More Games in 2021

It’s late on a Thursday night and I have to find something to write about with Flakes.

Well I give a big thank you to CFBNumbers on Twitter.

From the substack article:

To look back at the tragedy of the Cornhuskers, we will primarily be using a metric known as “post game win probability” (PGWP). This metric comes from CollegeFootballData.com, and is defined as follows: “Post game win probability looks at advanced metrics like success rates, PPA, and scoring opportunities and assesses the probability of each team winning should the game be played again with equivalent stats. In other words, if you take all of the plays in a game and shuffle them into a random order, how often would each team be expected to win?” Well, we can simulate those games (5000 times) and see how many wins Nebraska comes out with at the end of the simulation. After 5000 simulations… we arrive at two seasons where the Cornhuskers only get three wins.

Take that for what you will. It can validate whatever it is you want to believe.

Yay!

Samori Toure hit ‘em with the spin cycle for the TD



Sports! Sports! Sports! Sports! Sports!

WSC football coach steps down to take D-I assistant gig - RIVER COUNTRY - NEWS CHANNEL NEBRASKA

Wayne State College Director of Athletics Mike Powicki announced today that Wildcat head football coach John McMenamin has resigned his position to become wide receivers coach at Division I Tulane University in New Orleans.

A Numbers Nightmare: The Tragedy of the 2021 Nebraska Cornhuskers

Sources -- Jacksonville Jaguars hire Doug Pederson as head coach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Doug Pederson, who won a Super Bowl with Philadelphia, is being hired as the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, a league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam fires back - Hue Jackson 'never accepted blame' for losing

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam fired back at former coach Hue Jackson on Thursday, saying that Jackson "has never accepted blame for one thing" and that the claim he paid Jackson to lose games is "an absolute falsehood."

NU regents to consider allowing alcohol sales at Husker athletic events | Omaha State and Regional News | omaha.com

The University of Nebraska may be taking a step toward selling alcohol at athletic events, but you won't be able to crack a beer inside Memorial Stadium any time soon.

Husker signing day provides a glimpse of the many changes to come for Scott Frost | Football | omaha.com

National signing day felt almost familiar.

Scott Frost’s relaxed demeanor Wednesday suggested it was a welcome vibe. The last two-plus months for the Huskers were anything but business as usual, a chaotic stretch that included five staff hires and 14 transfer additions as part of 29 total scholarship newcomers for the 2022 cycle.

Shelley takes on distributing role, Weidner finishes off Huskers' 76-61 win vs. Penn State | Women's Basketball | journalstar.com

Freshman forward Alexis Markowski scored 18 points, Isabelle Bourne scored 14 and Jaz Shelley had another great all-around game to lead the Nebraska women’s basketball team to a 76-61 win against Penn State on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

'Hey, what about this guy?' series: Important offseason for Pola-Gates with jobs open

February means spring football starts this month. Really. Engines actually start up on Feb. 28.

As a runway to that, each day I'll highlight someone who could be in the thick of the 2-deep and a popular spring camp story. Or, in some cases, it's at that point in a player's career where they really need to make that move.

Toure highlighted as Shrine Bowl standout

Former Nebraska wide receiver Samori Toure has been turning heads during practices of the East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas this week.

Toure was one of six players highlighted by NFL.com for his performance in this week’s practices.

Veteran Husker Schanaman in line for bigger role in 2022

With about two weeks remaining until Nebraska baseball begins its 2022 season, one big question facing the Huskers is who will take the mound as the team’s Friday night starter against Sam Houston State.

NBA All-Star Game 2022: Full rosters after reserves announced - SBNation.com

The full rosters for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game are officially out, and the best players in the world are once again representing the league at its signature midseason showcase. We already knew LeBron James and Kevin Durant would be All-Star captains because they earned the most votes from the fans. Four other starters from each conference were also previously named. Now we know the reserves that will make up the rest of the roster.

The Bucs only have 2 options after Tom Brady’s retirement - SBNation.com

With Tom Brady’s official retirement announcement Tuesday the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now in a lurch. The team mortgaged its future for a win-now approach with Brady’s arrival in 2020, and it worked. The plan won a Super Bowl, and nobody can fault them for it — but now it’s time to face an uncertain future.

Brian Flores isn’t the only NFL coach offered a tanking bounty by an owner - SBNation.com

Brian Flores exposed NFL owners offering bounties for tanking, and he’s not the only coach who was asked to do it.

Alabama football DC Pete Golding arrested for DUI - Roll 'Bama Roll

Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding, fresh off a highly successful recruiting season, apparently celebrated a bit too hard before getting behind the wheel last night.

BREAKING: Multiple reports indicate Jim Harbaugh is returning to coach Michigan - Maize n Brew

In an absolutely stunning turn of events, ESPN reporter Adam Schefter said on Twitter Wednesday evening that head coach Jim Harbaugh informed Athletic Director Warde Manuel he is returning to coach the Michigan Wolverines.

Kevin Steele will more than likely be the ‘Canes DC in ‘22 - State of The U

Nothing with college football coaching hires is a sure thing until the ink is dry, but Kevin Steele looks like the name for Mario Cristobal.

“STICK TO SPORTS!” Nah.