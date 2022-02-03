Thursday Flakes: Meteorites, Quantum Computing and the Coldest Soccer Match Ever

Signing day has come and gone and Nebraska picked up an exciting running back and JUCO cornerback. The signing day buzz has been minimal with the introduction of early signing day and transfer portal. Let’s bring on the spring game.

Another thing I like to talk about is soccer (aka football, futbol, fußball depending on where you are in the world). Last night were some important World Cup Qualifiers taking place including a match between the United States men’s team and Honduras. This match took place in Saint Paul, Minnesota of all places in what was likely one of the coldest soccer matches ever. The kickoff temperature was around 3 degrees Fahrenheit (approx. -16 degrees Celsius). This is just plain unsafe. Nobody should be playing sports at that temperature. Two Honduran players were subbed off at halftime after being treated for hypothermia. The United States Soccer Federation handled this extremely poorly. The kickoff should have at least been moved to the afternoon when the sun was out and the temperatures were a bit warmer. However, this was not the case and the kickoff stayed at 6:30pm local time when the wind chill was around -10 degrees Fahrenheit (-23 degrees Celsius). Do better.

The folks at @TUDNUSA soaked a T-shirt in water, and two minutes later, this was the result.



In case you haven't heard...it's cold in Minnesota tonight



(via @bubbaprog) pic.twitter.com/CTcEF9ADHH — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) February 3, 2022

Anyways...onto Flakes.

Flakes

2022 Signing Day Doesn’t Hold the Same Luster | Football | Corn Nation

Each Signing Day is a sign of hope. This one feels like the same old shit all over again. I wish it didn’t. I try hard to be excited about this and I know y’all don’t need a Debbie Downer when you’re trying to enjoy the moment.

Nebraska Recruiting: Frost Discusses Late Additions to 2022 Class | Football | Hail Varsity

National Signing Day looks a lot different these days than it used to look. Until recently this was a national holiday for college football fans. They’d eagerly await the fax machines to be fired up in anticipation of which new players would be joining their favorite team. The early signing period has taken a lot of the excitement from this day in the short time it has been around.

Mailbag: Nebraska Volleyball Snags Difference Maker, Bryce McGowens’ Future and More | Sports | Hail Varsity

This week we touch on a key addition to the Nebraska volleyball program, Bryce McGowens’ future and who will start at running back in Dublin?

Nebraska Women to Play Third Game in Five Days, Emphasizing the Important of Having Reserves to ‘Fall Back On’ | Basketball | Lincoln Journal Star

The Nebraska women’s basketball team returns to the Pinnacle Bank Arena court on Thursday for its third game in five days. Nebraska hosts Penn State at 7 p.m. That follows wins against Purdue on Sunday and Rutgers on Tuesday, and precedes Sunday’s road trip to play Maryland.

NU’s Max Anderson Embracing Slow and Steady | Baseball | Hail Varsity

The Millard West product was named the Big Ten’s freshman of the year while hitting .332 and starting all 45 games in which he played. He announced his presence with a home run in his first collegiate at-bat. And he did it all while making the adjustment to college ball.

Travel

These Countries Are Requiring Travelers To Have COVID-19 Booster Vaccines | Travel | Travel Pulse

Travelers with upcoming plans may find that the definition of “fully vaccinated” has suddenly been altered.

Morocco is Reopening to Travelers on February 7th | Travel | Travel + Leisure

The North African country will reopen its airspace to flights to and from Morocco on Feb. 7, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates. COVID-19 protocol that will be implemented to enter, such as proof of vaccination or a negative test, has yet to be announced.

The Philippines is Reopening to International Travelers on February 10th | Travel | Travel + Leisure

Travelers will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 48 hours of their departure as well as self-monitor for symptoms for seven days after arrival.

The Most On-time Airlines and Airports in the U.S. And Around the Globe | Travel | Travel + Leisure

Globally, Eurowings, a German low-cost carrier, came in as the most on-time airline in the world with a 95.6% on-time performance, which was followed by Garuda Indonesia and All Nippon Airways.

6 Exciting International Air Routes Launching in 2022 | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

On May 5, United Airlines will begin a new service from Washington, D.C. to Amman, Jordan, making it the first North American airline to fly to Jordan. Operating three times per week, the route brings Americans one step closer to the beautiful deserts, seaside resorts, and historic cities of the country called the “oasis of stability.”

National Park Reservations: Which Ones Will Require Them in 2022 | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

The main strategy for crowd control? Reservation systems. Last year, they were in place at some of the most popular parks including Yosemite, Zion, Acadia, Rocky Mountain National Park, and Dinosaur National Monument. In 2022, parks and monuments are once again requiring visitors book a time slot in advance—some for access to popular hiking or driving routes and others for entering the park.

How Travel Saved a Woman From Covid Anxiety | Travel | BBC

With a former medical scare and prolonged isolation due to the covid pandemic, Kimberly Davis’ mental health was deteriorating – until a friend offered her a holiday to France.

Bsissa: North Africa’s Ancient Convenience Food | Travel | BBC

When blended with olive oil and honey, this unassuming brown powder – which has been eaten by Tunisians and Libyans for millennia – transforms into a breakfast of champions.

The Rest

Searching For Susy Thunder | Hacking | The Verge

In the ’80s, Susan Headley ran with the best of them—phone phreakers, social engineers, and the most notorious computer hackers of the era. Then she disappeared.

What If Quantum Computing Faces a Winter | Technology | Slate

Companies and governments have been pouring money into quantum computing since the 1990s, when computer scientist Peter Shor came up with a mathematical proof showing that a fully functional quantum computer could rapidly crack messages encrypted with the RSA encryption algorithm.

The Cult of Casey’s: How Gas Stations Became Essential to American Culture | Lifestyle | Substack

You become loyal to the places that offer you rest where there isn’t much to be found. Places that have food you can eat as you travel through fields where most of the corn is for cattle. Warm places in hard, cold landscapes. Clean bathrooms for weary bladders.

If a Meteorite Is Found on Your Land, Do You Own It? | Space | Sky Night Magazine

If you find a meteorite in the UK, it’s yours. You can keep these fossils of the early Solar System in the same way that you can keep fossils that formed on Earth, if you find any. In the US, if you find a meteorite on your land, you own it. And if you buy a meteorite from someone who found it on their land, you legally own it too. But the US government has stated that no matter who finds a meteorite on public lands, it belongs to the Smithsonian Institute.

Cillian Murphy Is in a Field of His Own | Entertainment | Esquire UK

At home in Dublin, on the eve of the ‘dark as fuck’ final series of Peaky Blinders, Murphy reflects on his years as one of TV’s greatest-ever gangsters and the tragic loss of his co-star, the ‘magnificent’ Helen McCrory.

One Adorable Thing