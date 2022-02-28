Frosted Flakes: Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament Set

The Big Ten women’s basketball tournament is set. The Huskers earned the #6 seed with an 11-7 conference record (22-7 overall). Ohio State and Iowa shared the regular season crown. The seeding for the tourney is:

Ohio State Iowa Michigan Maryland Indiana Nebraska Northwestern Michigan State Purdue Minnesota Wisconsin Penn State Rutgers Illinois

The entire tournament will be on BTN with the bunny bracket (bottom four seeds) playing on Wednesday. Nebraska will meet the winnter of the Wisconsin - Illinois matchup in the nightcap game on Thursday.

Right now, Nebraska is projected as a #7 seed in the NCAA tournament. Northwestern, who finished right below Nebraska, is a bubble team and will likely need at least one upset in the tourney to hear them name on selection day.

Frosted Flakes

Nebraska Bowling Claims Fifth Tournament Title - University of Nebraska

Lincoln – The third-ranked Nebraska bowling team wins the Big Red Invitational on their Big Ten Network (BTN) debut.

Huskers Go 2-0 On First Day of Beach Season - University of Nebraska

Nebraska started the beach volleyball season with two wins on Friday at the Hawks Championship Center.

Pair of Huskers enter transfer portal on Friday

Pheldarius Payne and Will Nixon will play elsewhere in 2022.

College football coaching roundtable - Who has the most to prove in 2022?

Our team of writers breaks down all the coaching changes in college football and guesses who could join next cycle's carousel.

Our next stop of the In-State Tour takes us to Elkhorn, where the Antlers are led by one of the top linemen in Class B.

Husker Track & Field Caps B1G Championships with Six Titles - University of Nebraska

GENEVA, Ohio - The Nebraska track and field team won four more individual titles on the final day of the Big Ten Indoor Championships on Saturday, giving the Huskers

The Husker softball team had to changes plans fast when their weekend games were cancelled. They headed to Lawrence and split the Sunday doubleheader with Kansas.

Huskers Fall in Game One to Jayhawks - University of Nebraska

The Nebraska softball team (6-5) fell to Kansas (7-4) Sunday afternoon, 13-5. Despite recording four doubles, the Huskers were unable to stop the Jayhawks offensive

Huskers Claim Game Two At Kansas - University of Nebraska

The Nebraska softball team claimed the second game against Kansas (7-5) with the help of a seventh inning rally to move to 7-5 on the season.

Sportsin’ Outside the 402/308

College hoops takeaways: Every top-5 team falls on wild weekend - Sports Illustrated

With March Madness just around the corner, college basketball teams are jostling for NCAA tournament seeding.

Gonzaga Bulldogs among record 7 top-10 men’s basketball teams to lose Saturday

No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 2 Arizona, No. 3 Auburn, No. 4 Purdue, No. 5 Kansas, No. 6 Kentucky and No. 9 Texas Tech all lost on a historic day that could have implications for Selection Sunday.

It was a crazy weekend in college basketball.

Ali Marpet, Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard, announces retirement from NFL

After seven successful seasons in the NFL, all with the Buccaneers, guard Ali Marpet announced his retirement from the NFL at the age of 28.

MLB betting: Get in on Padres, Yankees before post-lockout moves

Don’t let a disappointing 2021 cloud your opinion of the Padres. Plus, reasons to believe in the Yankees, Phillies and more.

Not Sports - Not Poop

Old Wind Turbine Blades Used For Bridge Construction After They're Retired

A new bridge has appeared in County Cork in Ireland that's made from decommissioned wind turbines. Take a look.

When the Mob Turned to Plastic Surgeons to Erase Their Fingerprints | Mental Floss

In the 1930s, gangsters like John Dillinger thought they could erase their criminal past by erasing their prints. It wouldn't be so easy.

A Video of a Crazy Ice Fishing Mishap in Minnesota Has Gone Viral | 101.3 KDWB | The Dave Ryan Show

When you forget to unhook the ice fishing shack from the snowmobile before taking off...

The first TikTok war: how are influencers in Russia and Ukraine responding? | Social media | The Guardian

Social media lit up with messages and videos decrying the war, ignoring the risk that comes with speaking against a Russian dictator

How Ikea tricks you into buying more stuff

The home furnishings giant enlists a maze-like layout, cheap food, and crafty psychology to get you to fill up your cart.

Australia’s Standoff Against Google and Facebook Worked—Sort Of | WIRED UK

A year after Australia forced tech giants to pay news outlets for the content they display, other countries want to follow suit.

Photographing Yosemite Firefall: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly | PetaPixel

Photographer Dan Zafra visited Yosemite to see and capture the famous Firefall. Here are his thoughts on whether it’s worth it.

Quite Possibly the Worst Poop Article Yet

Company Offering More Than $6K to Smell Dog Poop for 2 Months | PEOPLE.com

The plant based pet food company, Omni, will pay a dog owner more than $6,000 to smell their dog's poop for two months

Then There’s This

War Heroes: How Four Women Destroyed 1,200 Tons of Syria’s Poison Gas - Rolling Stone

An obscure Defense Department team had nine months to make a stockpile of Syria’s chemical weapons disappear. In doing the impossible, they helped avert a global showdown and saved untold lives

At the Ukrainian border, a mother brings a stranger’s children to safety | Reuters

Clutching a mobile phone number of a woman she had never met, Nataliya Ableyeva crossed the border from Ukraine into Hungary on Saturday, entrusted with a precious cargo.