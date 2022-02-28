Samori Toure NFL Draft Scouting Report

Needing a number one receiver after the departure of Wan’Dale Robinson, the Huskers turned to the FCS ranks to bring in Samori Toure. In his one season with the Huskers Toure gave the offense a big play threat and many memorable moments. Now Toure turns his attention to the NFL Draft. In this NFL Draft Scouting Report I’ll highlight Toure’s strengths, weaknesses and how he projects to the NFL.

Measurables

Height: 6’0 ¾”

Weight: 191

Hand: 9 ⅜”

Arm: 32 ¼”

Wingspan: 76 ¾”

Grading

Trait Grade: 7.0/10 (Above Average)

Projection Grade: 5.5/10 (Backup/Special Teams Player)

Projection: 7th Round/Priority Free Agent

Strengths

Hands catcher who rarely double catches the ball

Strong catching radius thats allows him to adjust and make catches on off target throws

Body control allows him to make tough catches on low balls.

Good ball tracking skills on deep passes

Can build up his speed to get behind the defense on deep routes

Able to create seperation on deep routes by setting up his routes with body leans and quick cuts

Uses lateral quickness and burst off the line to get open on shorter routes

Concerns

Slows down when having to make hard changes of direction

Not overly explosive or twitchy.

Lacks high end speed

Doesn’t have much wiggle to make defenders miss in the open field

Not going to win many contested catches

Can struggle to consistently lock up and occupy defenders as a blocker

Summary

After a strong career at FCS Montana, Samori Toure came to Nebraska to prove that he could play at a high level. Toure did that by catching 46 passes for 898 yards with 5 touchdowns. Playing out of the slot Toure did most of his damage as a vertical receiver. Toure may lack elite speed or quickness but is a smooth runner who is able to build up his speed and then make quick change of direction cuts allowing him to get behind defenders averaging 19.5 yards per catch.

A savvy route runner, Toure knows that he can’t beat defenders with his athletic ability alone and will set up his routes with body leans and fakes that allow him to get separation. While Toure is at his best on deeper routes as an underneath route runner he shows enough burst and quick movements to gain initial separation to get open.

Toure isn’t going to win many contested catches, but his soft hands and body control allow him to have a strong catching radius. That was evident when Toure made an impressive one handed catch against Michigan State as he extended forward and plucked the ball with his hand. Toure is also adept at going low and making touch catches on shorter throws.

Projection

From being a dominant receiver at the FCS level, to being highly productive in the Big Ten and even staring at the East/West Shrine Game it won’t be a surprise to hear Samori Toure’s name called during the 2022 NFL Draft. That will likely be in the sixth or seventh rounds, but don’t be surprised if Toure goes undrafted. Regardless of when or if Toure is drafted he’s likely to carve out a role as a fourth or fifth receiver while having a strong role on special teams on coverage units.