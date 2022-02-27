Wrestling: Burroughs and Green Beat Russians On Way to Medals in Turkey

Two former Huskers that have been mainstays on the Team USA roster for years looked impressive on Sunday when they competed at the Yasar Dogu Ranking Series Tournament in Istanbul, Turkey.

Both Jordan Burroughs and James Green made it to the finals today with Burroughs winning gold and Green falling just short, taking home a silver medal at an extremely tough tournament. However, on the way to the finals, both Burroughs and Green took out ranked Russian wrestlers.

And at a time like this, I think we can all agree...there’s nothing better than seeing the Russians getting beaten up.

Burroughs Wins Gold

Burroughs, the top-ranked wrestler in the world at 79 kg, started the day with a 14-0 technical superiority win over Kazakhstan’s Meir Koshkinbaev before downing Zhiger Zakirov 10-0 by tech, also a wrestler from Kazakhstan.

In the quarterfinal, Burroughs won a tough 4-1 decision over Russia’s No. 18 Gadzhimurad Alikhmaev. Then in the semis, Burroughs won a narrow 2-1 decision over Iran’s Ali Savadkouhi with the winning point being scored on a penalty point on Savadkouhi for grabbing Burroughs’ singlet.

In the final, Burroughs faced off against fellow American Chance Marsteller, a former All-American for Lock Haven. Burroughs easily won the match 8-0 to capture the gold medal.

Burroughs improves his freestyle career record to 212-14. Since moving up to 79 kg last year, up from the 74 kg he was at for the entirety of his career up until losing to Kyle Dake in last year’s Olympic Trials, Burroughs is 15-0. At his new weight, he’s won the US World Team Trials, gold at the 2021 World Championships, and now gold at the Yasar Dogu.

Listen below to hear Burroughs talk about his tournament and his future plans to move back down to 74 kg for a run at the 2024 Olympics.

"I am going to be moving down (to 74kg). I cannot promise that I will make the team, but I am going to give my best. It's going to be a tough cut for me, but I'm committed."



- Jordan BURROUGHS (@alliseeisgold) pic.twitter.com/yJS7wXNHmT — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) February 27, 2022

James Green wins Silver at 70 kg

The No. 12-ranked wrestler in the world at 70 kg, Green started the day with an 11-0 technical superiority win over Mongolia’s Gankhuyagiin Khanburged before dispatching of Iran’s Aliakbar Fazlikhalili via 10-0 tech.

In the semifinal round, Green took on red-hot Russian Viktor Rassadin. Rassadin is currently ranked No. 5 in the world at 70 kg and was coming off an upset win in the quarters against world-No. 2 Ernazar Akmataliev of Kyrgyzstan.

Green found himself down 2-1 in the second period before putting his foot on the gas in the final 20 seconds and finding a way to get the winning takedown with under 10 seconds remaining in the match. Green earned the 3-2 upset win and a berth in the final.

Down 1 with 10 seconds remaining, James Green gets the late takedown to defeat the Russian & advance to the Yasar Dogu Finals. pic.twitter.com/hWbMjOoIWr — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) February 27, 2022

In the final, Green fell 8-2 to Iran’s Amir Mohammad Yazdani who is fresh off winning the silver medal at the 2021 World Championships at 65 kg.

Despite not winning gold, Green showed he’s still one of the world’s best at 70 kg.

The former Husker and six-time World Team member is now 141-39 in his freestyle career.