Sunday Funday Husker Baseball and Basketball Thread

Bowling On BTN
Bowling resumes Sunday morning at 8:45 am with best-of-seven Baker-style play. The Huskers will be broadcasted live on BTN at 11a.m. (central) as we play against Valparaiso. The match will also be available on the Fox Sports app.
Baseball
The baseball team tries to avoid being swept at TCU and falling to 1-7, which would be bad.
Sunday, February 27 – 1 p.m.
Pitching: RHP Dawson McCarville (0-0) vs. RHP Brett Walker (1-0)
TV/Streaming: FloBaseball
Radio: Huskers Radio Network – Lincoln (1400 AM, 99.3 FM), Huskers.com, Huskers App
Women’s Basketball
Nebraska Cornhuskers (21-7, 10-7 Big Ten) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (16-10, 8-7 Big Ten)
Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, 3:30 p.m. (CT)
Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, Nebraska
Tickets: Huskers.com / 1-800-8-BIG-RED
Special Event: Senior Day (Postgame)
Live Television: BTN
Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (3:15 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (CD 105.9 FM), Huskers.com, Huskers App
Nebrasketball
When: Sunday, Feb. 27 at 6:00 p.m. CST/7:00 p.m. EST
Where: Bryce Jordan Center (15,261) - State College, Pennsylvania
TV: FS1
Streaming: https://www.foxsports.com/live/FOXSportsApp
Announcers: Jason Horowitz (play-by-play), Jess Settles (analyst)
Radio: Huskers Radio Network
Play-by-play: Kent Pavelka
Analyst: Jake Muhleisen
Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KKCD (105.9 FM) in Omaha, KHYY (106.9 FM) in Scottsbluff, and KAMI (1580 AM) in Lexington
Also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.
