Sunday Funday Husker Baseball and Basketball Thread

Bowling On BTN

Bowling resumes Sunday morning at 8:45 am with best-of-seven Baker-style play. The Huskers will be broadcasted live on BTN at 11a.m. (central) as we play against Valparaiso. The match will also be available on the Fox Sports app.

Baseball

The baseball team tries to avoid being swept at TCU and falling to 1-7, which would be bad.

Sunday, February 27 – 1 p.m.

Pitching: RHP Dawson McCarville (0-0) vs. RHP Brett Walker (1-0)

TV/Streaming: FloBaseball

Radio: Huskers Radio Network – Lincoln (1400 AM, 99.3 FM), Huskers.com, Huskers App

Women’s Basketball

Nebraska Cornhuskers (21-7, 10-7 Big Ten) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (16-10, 8-7 Big Ten)

Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, 3:30 p.m. (CT)

Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, Nebraska

Tickets: Huskers.com / 1-800-8-BIG-RED

Special Event: Senior Day (Postgame)

Live Television: BTN

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (3:15 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (CD 105.9 FM), Huskers.com, Huskers App

Nebrasketball

When: Sunday, Feb. 27 at 6:00 p.m. CST/7:00 p.m. EST

Where: Bryce Jordan Center (15,261) - State College, Pennsylvania

TV: FS1

Announcers: Jason Horowitz (play-by-play), Jess Settles (analyst)

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

Play-by-play: Kent Pavelka

Analyst: Jake Muhleisen

Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KKCD (105.9 FM) in Omaha, KHYY (106.9 FM) in Scottsbluff, and KAMI (1580 AM) in Lexington

Also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.