Nebraska Friday Fun Thread Of Sportsin

There is Nebraska sports this evening and tonight. I command you to have FUN. COMMAND YOU.
Nebraska Baseball vs TCU
Friday, February 25 – 6 p.m.
Pitching: LHP Kyle Perry (0-0) vs. LHP Austin Krob (0-0)
TV/Streaming: FloBaseball
Radio: Huskers Radio Network – Lincoln (107.3 FM), Huskers.com, Huskers App
Nebraska Basketball vs. No. 25 Iowa
Date: Friday, Feb. 25
Tipoff: 8 p.m.
Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena (15,000)
Nebraska Cornhuskers
2021-22 Record: 7-20, 1-15 B1G
Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg
Record at Nebraska: 21-65 (3rd year)
Career Record: 136-121 (8th year)
Iowa Hawkeyes
2021-22 Record: 19-8, 9-7 B1G
Head Coach: Fran McCaffery
Record at Iowa: 235-160 (12th year)
Career Record: 486-337 (24th year)
History
All-time: Iowa leads, 23-13
Last Matchup: Iowa 98, Neb. 75 (2/13/22)
On the Air
Radio: Friday’s game will be carried on the Huskers Radio Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen, including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington and will also be available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.
TV/Online: Friday’s game will be televised on FS1 with Bob Brainerd and Jess Settles on the call. It is also available on the web, mobile devices and connected TVs via the Fox Sports App.
