Nebraska Friday Fun Thread Of Sportsin

There is Nebraska sports this evening and tonight. I command you to have FUN. COMMAND YOU.

Nebraska Baseball vs TCU

Friday, February 25 – 6 p.m.

Pitching: LHP Kyle Perry (0-0) vs. LHP Austin Krob (0-0)

TV/Streaming: FloBaseball

Radio: Huskers Radio Network – Lincoln (107.3 FM), Huskers.com, Huskers App

Nebraska Basketball vs. No. 25 Iowa

Date: Friday, Feb. 25

Tipoff: 8 p.m.

Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena (15,000)

Nebraska Cornhuskers

2021-22 Record: 7-20, 1-15 B1G

Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg

Record at Nebraska: 21-65 (3rd year)

Career Record: 136-121 (8th year)

Iowa Hawkeyes

2021-22 Record: 19-8, 9-7 B1G

Head Coach: Fran McCaffery

Record at Iowa: 235-160 (12th year)

Career Record: 486-337 (24th year)

History

All-time: Iowa leads, 23-13

Last Matchup: Iowa 98, Neb. 75 (2/13/22)

On the Air

Radio: Friday’s game will be carried on the Huskers Radio Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen, including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington and will also be available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

TV/Online: Friday’s game will be televised on FS1 with Bob Brainerd and Jess Settles on the call. It is also available on the web, mobile devices and connected TVs via the Fox Sports App.