Five Heart Podcast 267: Be Better

This week on the Five Heart Podcast, Jon and Todd are BACK! And our show consists of the following topics:
- 7-time Freshman Player of the Week Bryce McGowens
- Juwan Howard’s lack of sportsmanship
- Fran McCaffrey’s wanting to do away with the “handshake line”
- Husker wrestling putting up a helluva fight against Iowa on Senior Night
- Husker Baseball starting 1-3 against a red-hot Sam Houston team (it’s not as bad as you think)
- Penn State being the anchor dragging down the rest of the B1G on the diamond
Also - important reminders about your health.
Go Big Red.
