Five Heart Podcast 267: Be Better

Nebrasketball’s great hope, the Big Ten’s great shames, some NU wrestling and baseball.

By thehooch36
NCAA Basketball: Nebraska at Northwestern David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

This week on the Five Heart Podcast, Jon and Todd are BACK! And our show consists of the following topics:

  • 7-time Freshman Player of the Week Bryce McGowens
  • Juwan Howard’s lack of sportsmanship
  • Fran McCaffrey’s wanting to do away with the “handshake line”
  • Husker wrestling putting up a helluva fight against Iowa on Senior Night
  • Husker Baseball starting 1-3 against a red-hot Sam Houston team (it’s not as bad as you think)
  • Penn State being the anchor dragging down the rest of the B1G on the diamond

Also - important reminders about your health.

Go Big Red.

