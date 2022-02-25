Friday Flakes: What is the Plan Fred Hoiberg Sold to Trev Alberts in Order to Keep His Job?

I am a fan of Fred Hoiberg. I have a ton of respect for him as a basketball coach.

With that said, it is obvious that he has failed as the head coach of Nebraska basketball.

Well failed, at this point. It is said that when trying to do something you either succeed or you learn from failure.

So what has Hoiberg learned from his failures at this point?

It was easy for me to picture the plan that Scott Frost sold to Trev Alberts. When it comes to Hoiberg it is difficult for me to picture what it is that he sold to Alberts. Even though Frost won only 3 games this past season he could sell the idea that they were right on the brink of winning every game except for one. So just some retooling needed to be done.

That is not the case with Nebraska basketball. It doesn’t need a retooling. It needs to new foundation and what can Hoiberg do in one year to fix the foundation?

I’m not sure. That’s why I would have loved to have been a fly on the wall when Hoiberg and Alberts met.

What plan do you think Hoiberg sold to Alberts?

The @NEBowling team will be televised on the Big Ten Network for the first time in history. pic.twitter.com/VyM8J5UvPo — Huskers Radio Network (@HuskersRadio) February 25, 2022

Incredible response by Tom Izzo when asked about the idea that the postgame handshake line should be done away with.



pic.twitter.com/SNblHWZbuo — Matt Lisle (@CoachLisle) February 22, 2022

“No matter what you do as a coach someone is always gong to be mad.”



Truth bomb. https://t.co/w659arB2fa — Tony Chapman (@tony_chapman76) February 23, 2022

SPORTS! SPORTS! SPORTS! SPORTS

Social Media reacts to Nebraska retaining Fred Hoiberg

The Nebraska Cornhuskers announced late Thursday afternoon that men’s basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg would in fact be returning next season as head of the program. Hoiberg will soon finish his third season at the helm in Lincoln and currently holds a 21-65 record at Nebraska.

De’Aaron Fox NFT scheme: Did Kings star really scam investors? - SBNation.com

Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox is facing some hefty allegations and hundreds of angry investors after pulling the plug on an NFT scheme that raised over $1.5 million since launching in December of 2021. It’s being called a ‘rug pull’ by investors, ostensibly saying Fox schemed to defraud them of their money and never deliver on the promises he laid out when the ‘swipathefox’ NFT project launched.

How the sports world is addressing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - SBNation.com

It goes without saying, but sports are not a concern right now when it comes to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It’s paltry to discuss cancelling events and removing sponsorships while women and children are fleeing to neighboring countries, and ordinary citizens are taking up arms to defend their sovereign nation.

Stephen Curry’s ‘Matrix’-style outfit before a Warriors game shows he’s the one - SBNation.com

Stephen Curry was considered the MVP frontrunner at the start of this season, but he’s endured a prolonged shooting slump as soon as the calendar turned to 2022. Curry simply isn’t shooting at the historic level we expect from him in the last two months, though it’s probably not a coincidence that his play started slipping as soon as Draymond Green exited the lineup.

Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev writes 'No War Please' after Dubai semifinal win

Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev wrote "No War Please" on a TV camera moments after advancing to the final at the Dubai Championships on Friday.

James Harden's Philadelphia 76ers debut: Three keys for the revamped Eastern Conference contender

Shortly after James Harden was introduced as the newest member of the Philadelphia 76ers, the superstar guard was asked the question dominating the NBA world after the blockbuster trade deadline swap with the Brooklyn Nets for Ben Simmons:

A Real-Life ‘Queen’s Gambit’—the Brazilian Maid Who Became a Chess Champ - WSJ

Cibele Florêncio was just 24 when she was crowned vice-champion at a national chess tournament in Brazil last year, no mean feat given she was spending up to 12 hours a day cleaning houses.

