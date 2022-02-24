Thursday Flakes: Ukraine

Well I was going to write about life in Guadalajara and how much I love it here but then Russia decided to invade Ukraine so I’m going to stop here.

Nebraska WBB Beats Wisconsin 80-70 | Basketball | Corn Nation

As a team, the Huskers shot 29-61 (48%) while the Badgers shot 26-53 (49%). Both teams shot 79% from the free throw line, but Nebraska attempted 19 (making 14) while the Badgers got to the line 14 times (and hit 11). Each team went 7-17 from long range (41%).

Three Huskers Selected in USFL Draft | Football | Huskers.com

Akinmoladun was taken by the Philadelphia Stars with the sixth pick in the second round. Williams was selected with the sixth pick in the 19th round by the Michigan Panthers and Banderas went to the Stars with the fifth pick in the 21st round.

Mailbag: Nebraska Women’s Basketball, Husker-Themed Hypotheticals and Handshake Lines | Sports | Hail Varsity

This week we touch on what the departure of guard Ashley Scoggin means for the Huskers on the basketball court, as well as a few fun Nebraska-themed hypotheticals. Oh, and how could we not talk handshake lines after what went down between Juwan Howard and Greg Gard?

Padding the Stats: Recognizing Special Talent, Handshake Lines and All-Star Weekend | Basketball | Hail Varsity

With four straight Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors and seven overall, McGowens is the runaway favorite for conference freshman of the year. But with seven total wins (for the third straight year), this isn’t going to be something Nebraska fans are likely to recall fondly down the road, and that really is a shame.

Nebraska Recruiting: Reasons to Like Watson Commitment Easy to Find for Huskers | Football | Hail Varsity

A lot will be made over Watson’s size. There are two big factors why I think people are talking about that so much. Typically, Big Ten quarterbacks are bigger to withstand the tough defenses that you face on a weekly basis. The other reason is that Nebraska hasn’t done a good job protecting quarterbacks in recent years.

EU Moving To Drop Pre-Travel COVID Testing Requirements for Travelers | Travel | Travel Pulse

Starting March 1, 2022, the European Council advised people who received vaccines authorized in the EU be able to enter the EU without prior testing if they received the last dose of their primary vaccination series at least 14 days and no more than 270 days before arrival.

Israel Is Reopening To Tourists, Regardless of Vaccination Status | Travel | Travel Pulse

International travelers will still be required to produce a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of their departure for Israel, plus a second PCR test upon arrival. The policy change will reportedly take effect on March 1st.

The Women Dedicating Their Work to the Wellbeing of Ghana’s Head Porters | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

The kayayei, who carry goods stacked high atop their heads, are a trademark of Ghana’s big cities—but too few travelers know their stories.

Canadian Doctors Are Now Prescribing Time in National Parks to Patients | Travel | Travel + Leisure

Citing the health benefits of being in nature, doctors are recommending spending at least two hours per week in the great outdoors, for at least 20 minutes at a time.

Guadalajara is a Must-visit for Some of Mexico’s Best Food and Coolest Crafts | Travel | Travel + Leisure

The city is Mexico’s second-largest in population and in business traffic, thanks to the vital tech industry that has turned it into the nation’s answer to Silicon Valley.

Reviving Oaxaca’s Mountain Trails With Every Hike | Travel | Lonely Planet

Writer Tim Wenger came to Oaxaca in search of mezcal and mole. Thanks to an off-hand recommendation, he ended up deep in the mountains and gained a whole new appreciation for the region.

The People Who Grow Ice | Travel | BBC

Known as the “Switzerland of America”, Ouray is a bustling outdoor recreation hub, particularly for ice climbing – on waterfalls created by a small team of “ice farmers”.

La Palma: Where a Volcano is Good for Tourism | Travel | BBC

Despite the destruction of La Palma’s recent volcanic eruption, which affected all the island’s inhabitants, tourism is bringing new hope for those determined to rebuild.

How Einstein Arrived at His Theory of General Relativity | Science | Literary Hub

In 1907, two years after putting forward his special relativity, Einstein was asked to write a review of the subject. In the course of this project, he confronted the question: How does Newton’s theory of gravity fit in with his principles? The simple answer: It doesn’t. This was actually related to a deficiency of Newton’s law of gravitation that was clear from the moment he promulgated it.

Ikea’s Race for the Last of Europe’s Old Growth Forest | Environment | The New Republic

Early this season, two Bucharest-based documentary filmmakers, working on a project about the illicit wood trade, set out to find a large, treacherous-looking clear-cut in Suceava, a northern county where some of the country’s largest sawmills are based and where Ikea owns thousands of hectares.