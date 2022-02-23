Nebraska WBB Beats Wisconsin 80-70

Starters:#Huskers (20-7, 9-7)

Allison Weidner 5'10"

Jaz Shelley 5'9"

Sam Haiby 5'9"

Issie Bourne 6'2"

Alexis Markowski 6'3"



Wisconsin (7-19, 4-12)

Katie Nelson 5'8"

Krystyna Ellew 5'10"

Brooke Schramek 6'0"

Julie Pospisilova 6'0"

Halle Douglass 6'1" — Steve Marik (@Steve_Marik) February 24, 2022

Nebraska is without Annika Stewart tonight - making post depth a bit precarious if anyone gets in foul trouble.

First Quarter

It was a low-scoring and back and forth game with a 5-5 tie about four minutes in. Then, it was 9-9 at 5:36. The Badgers have committed three fouls in the first four minutes compared to one for Nebraska. A the media timeout the score was 12-11 in favor of the Huskers. Issie Bourne leads the way with four points and Shelley and Haiby have three each.

The back-and-forth continued out of the timeout with the Huskers only shooting 31% and the Badgers at 60% from the field. The Badgers worked their way out to a four point lead (18-14) as the clock wound down to 90 seconds in the quarter. Alexis Markowski hit a layup and earned a free throw with three seconds left. She gave Nebraska a lead to end the quarter.

Nebraska 19 Wisconsin 18

Second Quarter

The back and forth continued as the teams ended up with their eighth tie two minutes into the quarter. The pesky Badgers would not go away and found a lot of success from the three point line as well as with their cutters finding open lanes. one of the Wisconsin starters ended up with three fouls and had to head to the bench. The Husker field goal % has increased to 48% but the Badgers are also getting hotter by shooting 65%. The points came fast and furious with Nebraska holding a 33-31 lead - there have been 18 lead changes before the media timeout.

After the timeout, the Huskers found a rhytmn, okay MiCole Cayton did as the scored five straight Husker points and Nebraska created some separation with a 38-31 lead. Cayton is also playing some really sticky defense. The Badgers shooting % is down to 48%, largely even with the Huskers at 46%. The score stayed stuck at 38-31 with a three minute Husker scoring drought and seven minute Badger drought. Whitney Brown ended the half with a buzzer beater to extend the lead (after forcing a turnover on Wisconsin on the other end of the floor).

Nebraska 40 Wisconsin 31

Eight Huskers have scored at least two points led by Jaz Shelley with nine. Sam Haiby has seven and Issie Bourne six. Alexis Markowski has been cleaning the glass with six rebounds.

Third Quarter

Two successful Wisconsin free throws opened the quarter but Alexis Markowski exceeded the Badgers output, scoring the first four points for Nebraska. The Huskers extended their lead to nine at 46-37 three minutes into the quarter. Another Badger player picked up her third foul and a Shelley layup resulted in the first double digit lead (48-37 Neb). A third Badger picked up a third foul and Shelley made one of two layups (49-37 Neb).

The score hung up at 49-40 for a couple minutes until the Huskers went on a four point run to open their biggest lead of the game (53-40 Neb), forcing Wisconsin to call a timeout. The Badgers went on a four point run of their own with a blown defensive assignment causing Amy Williams to call a timeout (53-44 Neb). The only Husker in foul trouble is Bourne with three.

Sam Haiby was called for an intentional foul, giving the Badgers two free throws and possession. Wisconsin got a layup on the free possession but Bourne answered with a three as the quarter ended.

Nebraska 56 Wisconsin 47

Fourth Quarter

Both teams scored a basket in the first 35 seconds but unfortunately Wisconsin’s counted for more (58-50 Neb). The Badgers were feeling the long range shot as they immediately hit another to cut the lead to five (58-53 Neb). Amy Williams called a timeout. Issie Bourne got a basket thanks to a smart play by Weidner who knocked a ball off a Badger out of bounds to get Nebraska a possession. Bourne was fouled on the basket and hit her free throw. The Huskers went to work on defense...and offense...as they scored five more to open up a 13 point lead again (66-53 Neb) with seven minutes left. Wisconsin fought back to cut the lead to nine (71-62 Neb) as the clock wound under four minutes. A Wisconsin three was sandwiched by five points from Shelley (76-65 Neb) with two minutes left.

The pesky Badgers refused to be buried as they continued to hit timely shots to stay within double digits (76-67 Neb) as the final 90 seconds got underway. Wisconsin starts to foul with 44 seconds left.

Big steal by Allison Weidner!

Sam Haiby makes two free throws. 78-67 Nebraska. 41 seconds.

Two more free throws by Haiby. 80-67. 31 seconds.

Jaz Shelley fouls a three point shooter. 80-70. 21 seconds.

Nebraska turnover. 20 seconds.

Final. Nebraska 80 Wisconsin 70

Final Thoughts and Stats

Jaz Shelley led Nebraska in scoring with 20 points. Issie Bourne added 14 while Haiby and Markowski had 11 apiece. Allison Weidner scored eight.

Markowski nearly pulled off the double double with nine rebounds while Sam Haiby pulled down seven. Markowski also had Nebraska’s only blocked shot.

Shelley dished out four assists; Weidner and Haiby had three apiece.

As a team, the Huskers shot 29-61 (48%) while the Badgers shot 26-53 (49%). Both teams shot 79% from the free throw line, but Nebraska attempted 19 (making 14) while the Badgers got to the line 14 times (and hit 11). Each team went 7-17 from long range (41%).

Wisconsin committed 15 turnovers while the Huskers only gave it away 11 times. Nebraska outrebounded the Badgers 34-28 but only had 16 assists compared to 18 for Wisconsin.

Next Game

The Huskers host Northwestern on Sunday, February 27 at 3:30 pm. The game will be televised on BTN.