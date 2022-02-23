Wednesday Flakes Gives You A Nebrasketball Haiku

Another big loss

Smart kids can shoot hoops you know

Will we get a win?

Mankilling Mastodons

Rapid Reaction: Northwestern dominates against Nebraska in 77-65 win - Inside NU

Ireland next, corn people.

Nebraska's Amy Williams on suspension of coach, removal of player

Amy Williams, the head coach of the Nebraska women's basketball team, responds after two big names are off the bench.

Nebraska continues climb in 247Sports team rankings following Watson III commit

Nebraska football continued its February climb in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings following the commitment of Massachusetts quarterback William Watson III on Tuesday evening.

Nebraska's Amy Williams on suspension of coach, removal of player

Amy Williams, the head coach of the Nebraska women's basketball team, responds after two big names are off the bench.

Other News From The Sporting World

Brian Flores says he turned down millions by not signing Dolphins NDA - Sports Illustrated

Flores: “Just signing that separation agreement would have—really silenced me.”

JJ Redick: Zion Williamson a detached teammate

. @jj_redick is concerned with how "detached" Zion Williamson has been from the team. "This is a pattern of behavior that we are seeing again and again with Zion." Source: Twitter What's the buzz on Twitter? Oleh Kosel @ OlehKosel Admit it, you're ...

Phil Mickelson apologizes for Saudi tournament comments

Mickelson maintained that "golf desperately needs change."

Tom Izzo: Juwan Howard, Greg Gard incident 'bad for college basketball'

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard is the talk of college basketball following a physical altercation with Wisconsin coaches after his team lost Sunday to the Badgers. Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo, a Big Ten veteran, is the latest to react to the situation.

University of Cincinnati board approves extension for Luke Fickell

The University of Cincinnati board of trustees approves an extension for Luke Fickell that will pay the football coach $5 million a year through 2028.

Dochterman: The Big Ten holds football scheduling power within The Alliance, and now it's starting to show it – The Athletic

The Big Ten realized it's the Big Ten and it will move forward with its own best interests in mind when working with the ACC and Pac-12.

1997-98 Precious Metal Gems Emerald Kobe Bryant Sells for $2 Million

Details on a 1997-98 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Emerald selling for $2 million. It's the most ever paid for a Kobe Bryant card.

You’re a college football coach and you’re worried about NIL

In the course of one recruiting year, some coaches think the NIL concept has been corrupted by the recruiting industrial complex.

Phil Martelli prepared to lead UM basketball down stretch: 'I'm going to be me'

After serving as Howard’s top assistant since the start of the 2019-20 season, Martelli will guide Michigan basketball during a crucial stretch run.

Rapid Reaction: Northwestern dominates against Nebraska in 77-65 win - Inside NU

Ireland next, corn people.

Yellow Journalism

Moab's Famous Big Bend Boulders Vandalized with Grease - Climbing

Boulders in Big Bend, near Moab, were defaced with grease over the weekend. Cleanup efforts are underway.

Scientists Achieve Real-Time Communication With Lucid Dreamers in Breakthrough

International scientists have unlocked a new and exciting avenue to explore the world of dreams.

Better Call Saul is the latest in a TV trend: months — or years —between seasons : NPR

When months — even years — separate TV seasons, plotlines are lost to the sands of time.

Auditory Enlightenment