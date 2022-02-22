Boom! QB William Watson Commits Is “N”!

Nebraska has picked up a quarterback commit for the 2023 class.

William Watson III of Springfield, Mass is a 3-star out of Springfield, Mass. He is ranked as the 36th best quarterback nationally, the 8th best player out of Massachusetts. He chose Nebraska over Tennessee, Arizona, and Boston College, among others.

Rivals has a nice piece you should read about Watson, including his relationship with Mark Whipple and his impressions of Nebraska. Here’s another one from Bryan Munson about what his commitment means.

Then there’s this guy:

For all my Nebraska-based @LifeAtHudl colleagues wondering who this new QB commit for the Huskers is. I can tell you first hand he's the best QB I've ever watched in two decades of covering high school football in Massachusetts.



You got a real one! — Brendan C. Hall (@BHallWrites) February 23, 2022

What it tells you is that Nebraska has their quarterback commit for the 2023 class early. Mark Whipple has been with our beloved Huskers only a short time, but look what he’s done. He’s brought in Casey Thompson, Chubba Purdy, and now this guy, an early commit.

Here’s some highlights!

Watson is the fifth member of the 2023 class. Remember Sam Sledge committed just a couple days ago.

Question for all y’all. Does picking up a quarterback in a recruiting class mean as much as it did before the transfer portal? I have my thoughts on it but I’d like to hear yours.

Here’s an interview:

His nickname is “Pop”, which is... kinda neat.