Nebrasketball vs. Northwestern Game Thread

The only hope Nebraska has for making a postseason tournament is to win a gazillion basketball games in the Big Ten Tournament. But they can shoot for getting out of the conference cellar. In order to do so, Big Red needs a big road win over Northwestern who is favored by a whopping 11 points when the two teams face off in Evanston, Illinois at 7 PM CST this evening.

A win tonight would also be payback for the 87-63 defeat Nebraska took at the hands of the Wildcats earlier this month. If the Huskers can get out to an early lead, they may not have to worry about a rowdy crowd springing momentum for the home team. The Wildcats sit 14th in the Big Ten in attendance with an average of 4,105 fans cheering on their Wildcats every night.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 at 7 PM CST/8 PM EST

Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena (7,039), Evanston, Illinois

Television: Big Ten Network

Streaming: Fox Sports App

Announcers: Dave Revsine and Stephen Bardo are on the call.

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

Play-by-Play: Kent Pavelka

Analyst: Jake Muhleisen

Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha, KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington. The game is also on Huskers.com and the Huskers App.

Line: Northwestern, -11

Northwestern

2021-22 Record: 12-13 (5-11, Big Ten)

Head Coach: Chris Collins

Record at Northwestern: 130-147 (9th Year)

Career Record: Same

Nebraska

2021-22 Record: 7-19 (1-14, Big Ten)

Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg

Record at Nebraska: 21-64 (3rd Year)

Career Record: 136-120 (8th Year)

Head-to-Head

All-Time: Northwestern leads the series, 10-9.

Big Ten: Northwestern leads the series, 9-6.

Last Matchup: Northwestern 87, Nebraska 63 (Feb. 5, 2022)

Streak: Northwestern has won four straight games against Nebraska.

Games played in Evanston: Northwestern leads the series, 6-3.