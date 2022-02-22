Frosted Flakes: Two Two Twosday Edition: More BIG honors and Husker Men Looking for BIG Win Number 2

Today is Two Two Twosday, 2-22-22, it’s a palindrome, and even more fun it lands on a Tuesday.

We are doing a dress up day and some fun activities at school to celebrate the occasion today. I am wearing a tutu, tie, tube socks, and tennis shoes. It’s a really great outfit. We will also do different activities relating to the number two or things that come in pairs.

It is nice that it also pairs with National Margarita Day so we can pair up our Two Two Taco Twosday with some nice margs tonight.

And who knows since it’s Twosday, maybe the Husker Men’s basketball team can get win number 2 tonight against Northwestern.

Are you doing anything to celebrate the unique date today?

Nebraska

Once again there are many Huskers being honored with BIG weekly honors this week.

Gray Earns Co-Big Ten Player of the Week Honors - University of Nebraska

Sophomore infielder Sydney Gray was named the Co-Big Ten Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday, as she shared the honor with Illinois' Jaelyn Vickery.

Wong Receives B1G Weekly Honors - University of Nebraska

After competing in Norman, Okla. this past Saturday, Feb. 19, freshman Travis Wong received Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors, announced the Big Ten conference

Markowski Takes Seventh B1G Award - University of Nebraska

Nebraska's Alexis Markowski captured her seventh Big Ten Freshman-of-the-Week honor of the season, when the conference announced its award winners on Monday afternoon.

'Hey, what about this guy' series: Stepp up the ladder?

Spring ball starts in one week. As it approaches, here's the daily snapshot on someone who could be in the thick of the two-deep...

Huskers Head to Evanston Looking for Much Better Effort in Rematch with Northwestern - Nebraska Basketball - Hail Varsity

Fred Hoiberg is looking for a much better effort from his team as the Huskers head to Northwestern for a rematch with the Wildcats on Tuesday.

Nebraska 2023 Commit Sam Sledge Ready to Help Turn Program Around - Nebraska Football Recruiting - Hail Varsity

The latest Husker commit Sam Sledge spoke with Hail Varsity about his decision to join the program.

Elsewhere

2022 Penn State Thon: More Than $13.7 Million Raised To Fight Pediatric Cancer – CBS Pittsburgh

Thon 2022 is over, and more than $13 million was raised

Beijing Olympics: Finnish skier suffers frozen penis

The crazy part is that this wasn’t the first time that this happened to him!

Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard suspended for rest of Wolverines' regular season after postgame altercation at Wisconsin

Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard, who took a swing at a Wisconsin coach after the Wolverines' loss to the Badgers Sunday, was suspended Monday for the rest of the regular season, the Big Ten Conference announced in a Monday statement.

Medina Spirit stripped of Kentucky Derby victory; trainer Bob Baffert suspended 90 days

Medina Spirit has been disqualified as Kentucky Derby champion and trainer Bob Baffert was suspended for 90 days by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

West Virginia QB commit Raheim Jeter shot in road-rage incident

2022 Winter Olympics: The most memorable and historic moments in women's sports

As the 2022 Winter Olympics come to a close, here are some highlights and videos of the most memorable and historic moments from women's sports in Beijing.

Olympics ratings: Beijing Games deliver smallest viewing audience ever - Sports Illustrated

This year’s ratings saw a sizable drop from the 2018 Winter Games, along with 2021’s Tokyo Games.

Hansel Enmanuel gets scholarship offer from Memphis

You have to see these highlights.