Nebrasketball: Bryce McGowens earns seventh Big Ten FOTW Honors, fourth straight

The Nebraska Cornhuskers freshman Bryce McGowens picked up his seventh Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors this season, and it marks his fourth-consecutive week in a row earning the honor. Last week’s sixth of the season gave him sole possession of most honors on the season ahead of Michigan State’s Max Christie.

McGowens posted a game-high 25 points against Maryland last Friday night, his fourth performance of 25+ points this season. He went 14-for-15 from the free throw line in the matchup as well as three rebounds and a steal. McGowens moved into second place on UNL’s freshman scoring list and 10th place on the Huskers’ freshman rebound charts.

McGowens now holds the tie for second most all-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors. Ohio State’s Jared Sullinger holds the all-time lead with 12. Freshman of the Week honors have been awarded by the Big Ten since the 2010-11 season.

Nebraska returns to action tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. (8 EST) in a road matchup at Northwestern. The game will broadcast on the Big Ten Network.