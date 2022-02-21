Frosted Flakes: Dunkology, Baseball’s Tough Weekend, and Video of the Titanic

The Winter Olympics are over. I watched very little of the games. Curling had me interested for a day or two, but I didn’t get into much else. I don’t know why I wasn’t interested. I just wasn’t.

As I was scrolling to find something to watch, I ran across ax-throwing. That looked fun at first, but then they just kept hitting bullseyes. It would have been more fun to watch if they weren’t so good at their sport. That seems odd to type; usually the better athletes are, the more fun it is to be a spectator.

Players’ Campaign Info. - TeamMates Mentoring

In celebration of 30 years of TeamMates Mentoring Program, former Husker players, Coaches and staff members have launched a Players’ Campaign to honor Coach Osborne and the organization he co-founded with his wife, Nancy, in 1991.

I have been a Teammates mentor for three years. I really appreciate how this organization operates and how much data they gather to use in guiding their programs.

Husker baseball’s first win of season overshadowed by apparent injury to pitcher Jake Bunz | Huskers | nptelegraph.com

The Nebraska baseball team got into the win column for the first time Saturday, but there may not be much reason to feel good about it.

Nebraska is 1-3 to start the season. Not ideal, but there is plenty of time (we hope) to get the starting pitching rotation straightened out.

Home Runs Seal Run-Rule Victory for Husker Softball - University of Nebraska

The Nebraska softball team (6-4) finished the weekend with a 4-1 record to be named the Troy Cox Classic champions after an 11-1 victory over Southeastern Louisiana

Huskers Win 12 Titles at Nebraska Tune-Up - Track & Field

The Huskers will head to Geneva, Ohio next week for the Big Ten Indoor Championships at the SPIRE Institute on Feb. 25-26.

History Made as Girls Wrestling Makes Its Debut at Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament - Nebraska Wrestling - Hail Varsity

History was made as girls wrestling made its debut at the 2022 Nebraska School Activities Association state wrestling tournament.

Report: NU system’s economic impact grows to $5.8B - NORTHEAST - NEWS CHANNEL NEBRASKA

The teaching, research and outreach activities of the University of Nebraska grow the state’s economy by $5.8 billion every year — $2.9 billion of which comes from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln

I was part of the academic side of NU for over 20 years, so I had to put in a plug for the amount of influence it has on the state.

NU Takes Home Fourth Title of the Season - Bowling

Jonesboro, Ark - The Nebraska bowling team earned their fourth tournament title of the 2021-22 season at the Mid-Winter Invitational.

Sportin’ Stuff Outside the 402/308

Dunkology 101: How the NBA could take a more scientific approach to scoring the slam dunk

A new database could pave the way for a more fair and consistent way to score slam dunks, a self-described ‘dunk scientist’ says.

Michigan coach Juwan Howard swings at a Wisconsin assistant, sparking a scuffle - Sports Illustrated

A scuffle broke out after the final buzzer sounded.

Adonis Lattimore, a Virginia teen born without legs, wins state wrestling championship

Adonis Lattimore, a Virginia high school senior who was born with no right leg and a left leg that ends at the middle of his thigh, took home a state wrestling championship.

2022 Olympics: U.S. Alpine caps ugly 2022 Games

The U.S. finished the 2022 Olympics with just one medal, a silver, in Alpine skiing. It’s the worst finish for the Americans in many years, and some have seen this decline coming for years.

Olympic athletes face mental health challenges after the Games : NPR

“Athletes post-Olympics or post-retirement need a lot of support, a lot of people reminding them of their worth beyond just their athletic achievements and results,” says therapist Holly Brooks.

More Noise and Other Disturbances

New Hampshire students launched a boat in 2020. It was just found in Norway | New Hampshire | The Guardian

The 6ft-long Rye Riptides was packed with photos, fall leaves, acorns and state quarters and equipped with a GPS

Rare Titanic Video Shows the Ship in Belfast Before Its Doomed Voyage | Mental Floss

There are many photographs of the 'Titanic,' but this video shot in Belfast contains the only surviving footage of the ship before it sank.

The Difference Between a Lager and an Ale (Because You're Probably Getting It Wrong)

The difference is pretty simple—but it's hard to detect from clues like taste, aroma, or color.

Missing dog Zoey reunited with owners after 12 years - BBC News

Zoey went missing in 2010 when her owners went shopping but she was identified by her microchip.

Michigan woman turning 100 adds another tattoo | AP News

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan woman soon will celebrate a milestone birthday. How old? Look at her decorative upper arm. Gloria Weberg has “NY NY 1922” tattooed on her left arm, the year and place of her birth.

Winners of The World’s Best Underwater Photographs Are Shark-tastic! – LOOK

The winners of the 2022 Underwater Photographer of the Year contest include Whale Sharks and a Great White, among other stunners.

Another Week - Another Poop Article

‘Poop trains’ could be taxed if they return to Jefferson County

Train cars full of human waste could return to Jefferson County and the commission is working to find a way to tax these waste-hauling railcars to prevent them from dumping in the area.

Then There’s This

Scientists build robotic fish powered by human heart cells | Science | The Guardian

The experiment, which went swimmingly, marks a hopeful step in the advancement of heart treatments such as pacemakers