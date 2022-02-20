Creighton Prep’s Sam Sledge Commits To Nebraska

Nebraska picked up a defensive lineman for the 2023 class today when Creighton Prep’s Sam Sledge committed to our beloved Huskers. Sledge picked Nebraska over offers from Kansas, Kansas State, and Iowa State among others, but were they ever really considered as Sledge’s father Bob played on the offensive line from 1986 to 1988.

Sledge is unranked nationally by 247, but he a three-star. He’s also a Nebraska dude and he is a legacy recruit. Remember that Frost has taken a lot of crap recently for letting home grown talent get away. Rivals shows he is the 5th best player in the state.

Sledge is the fourth member (so far) of the 2023 class, two of the other three also being from Nebraska. The others are offensive lineman Gunnar Gottula of Lincoln Southeast, Ben Brahmer, a tight end from Pierce, Nebraska, and Dwight Bootle II, Dicaprio Bootle’s younger brother.

I am sure he’s heard all the detective jokes ever made, but you guys here at CN are a creative bunch. We’ll see what we can deliver in the years to come.

The CN staff welcomes Sam Sledge to our beloved Huskers.