Sunday Funday Nebraska Baseball And WBB Game Threads!

Nebraska baseball finishes their series with Sam Houston this afternoon. The Bearcats lead the series, 2-1.

Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-2) at Sam Houston State Bearkats (2-1)

Date: February 20th, 2022

Time: 1pm

Location: Don Sanders Stadium — Huntsville, Texas

Radio: Huskers Radio Network 1:30pm - KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington. Also - Huskers.com and the official Nebraska Huskers App for both iOS and Android devices.

Nebraska Cornhuskers (19-7, 8-7 Big Ten) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-15, 5-10 Big Ten)

Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, 2 p.m. (CT)

Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, Nebraska

Special Event: Play4Kay - Pink Game

Live Video: B1G+

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (1:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (ESPN 590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App