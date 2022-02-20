Nebraska WBB: Minnesota Preview and Program Changes

There was some big news released yesterday about women’s basketball. Associate Head Coach Chuck Love is suspended from the program. No other information was provided and the athletic department indicated that no other comment will be made.

You will also notice below that Ashley Scoggin does not appear on the roster anymore. Allison Weidner is projected to draw the start in her place. Scoggin has been a two year starter for the Husker program and transferred in from Salt Lake Community College prior to the 2020-21 season.

Nebraska will be shooting for its second 20-win season under Coach Amy Williams, joining the 2017-18 squad that finished with 21 victories. NU has a total of 17 20-win seasons in program history.

Nebraska Cornhuskers (19-7, 8-7 Big Ten) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-15, 5-10 Big Ten)

Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, 2 p.m. (CT)

Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, Nebraska

Special Event: Play4Kay - Pink Game

Live Video: B1G+

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (1:45 p.m.)

Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst)

Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (ESPN 590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App

The Huskers played a close game with Minnesota earlier this season, escaping Minneapolis with a 70-67 win to open conference play. The Huskers are coming off a difficult loss in which they squandered a 13 point fourth quarter lead against Penn State in 90 seconds and lost 83—76.

34 - Isabelle Bourne - 6-2 - So.- F - 10.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg

40 - Alexis Markowski - 6-3 - Fr. - F/C - 12.9 ppg, 7.7 rpg

1 - Jaz Shelley - 5-9 - So. - G - 12.2 ppg, 7.1 rpg

3 - Allison Weidner - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 6.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg

4 - Sam Haiby - 5-9 - Jr. - G - 10.4 ppg, 4.3 rpg

Off the Bench

14 - Bella Cravens - 6-3 - Jr. - F - 6.4 ppg, 5.7 rpg

21 - Annika Stewart - 6-3 - Fr. - F - 5.6 ppg, 2.4 rpg

32 - Kendall Coley - 6-2 - Fr. - F/G - 2.6 ppg, 1.9 rpg

11 - Ruby Porter - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 2.4 ppg, 1.0 rpg

10 - Whitney Brown - 5-8 - Fr. - G - 2.1 ppg, 0.7 rpg

5 - MiCole Cayton - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 1.9 ppg, 0.9 rpg

15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6-1 - Fr. - G - 1.5 ppg, 0.5 rpg

Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998)Sixth Season at Nebraska (91-82); 15th Season Overall (284-191)

Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-15, 5-10 Big Ten)

12 - Laura Bagwell Katalinich - 6-0 - Gr. - F - 4.6 ppg, 3.3 rpg

54 - Alanna Micheaux - 6-2 - Fr. - F - 5.0 ppg, 4.3 rpg

3 - Deja Winters - 5-11 - Gr. - G - 12.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg

13 - Gadiva Hubbard - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 6.3 ppg, 2.0 rpg

14 - Sara Scalia - 5-10 - Jr. - G - 17.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg

Off the Bench

30 - Kadi Sissoko - 6-2 - RJr. - F - 9.3 ppg, 5.1 rpg

1 - Alexia Smith - 5-8 - So. - G - 3.4 ppg, 1.5 rpg

35 - Bailey Helgren - 6-5 - Gr. - C - 1.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg

21 - Caroline Strande - 5-11 - So. - G - 1.4 ppg, 0.4 rpg

10 - Erin Hedman - 6-3 - So. - F - 1.0 ppg, 0.8 rpg

25 - Klarke Sconiers - 6-2 - Jr. - C - 1.0 ppg, 1.9 rpg

15 - Kayla Mershon - 6-3 - Sr. - F - 0.9 ppg, 1.5 rpg

5 - Maggie Czinano - 6-0 - Fr. - G - 0.2 ppg, 0.5 rpg

Head Coach: Lindsay Whalen (Minnesota, 2004)Fourth Season at Minnesota (57-54); Fourth Season Overall (57-54)