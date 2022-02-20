Nebraska WBB: Minnesota Preview and Program Changes

There was some big news released yesterday about women’s basketball. Associate Head Coach Chuck Love is suspended from the program. No other information was provided and the athletic department indicated that no other comment will be made.
You will also notice below that Ashley Scoggin does not appear on the roster anymore. Allison Weidner is projected to draw the start in her place. Scoggin has been a two year starter for the Husker program and transferred in from Salt Lake Community College prior to the 2020-21 season.
Nebraska will be shooting for its second 20-win season under Coach Amy Williams, joining the 2017-18 squad that finished with 21 victories. NU has a total of 17 20-win seasons in program history.
Nebraska Cornhuskers (19-7, 8-7 Big Ten) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-15, 5-10 Big Ten)
Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, 2 p.m. (CT)
Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, Nebraska
Special Event: Play4Kay - Pink Game
Live Video: B1G+
Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (1:45 p.m.)
Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst)
Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (ESPN 590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App
The Huskers played a close game with Minnesota earlier this season, escaping Minneapolis with a 70-67 win to open conference play. The Huskers are coming off a difficult loss in which they squandered a 13 point fourth quarter lead against Penn State in 90 seconds and lost 83—76.
Nebraska Cornhuskers (19-7, 8-7 Big Ten)
34 - Isabelle Bourne - 6-2 - So.- F - 10.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg
40 - Alexis Markowski - 6-3 - Fr. - F/C - 12.9 ppg, 7.7 rpg
1 - Jaz Shelley - 5-9 - So. - G - 12.2 ppg, 7.1 rpg
3 - Allison Weidner - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 6.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg
4 - Sam Haiby - 5-9 - Jr. - G - 10.4 ppg, 4.3 rpg
Off the Bench
14 - Bella Cravens - 6-3 - Jr. - F - 6.4 ppg, 5.7 rpg
21 - Annika Stewart - 6-3 - Fr. - F - 5.6 ppg, 2.4 rpg
32 - Kendall Coley - 6-2 - Fr. - F/G - 2.6 ppg, 1.9 rpg
11 - Ruby Porter - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 2.4 ppg, 1.0 rpg
10 - Whitney Brown - 5-8 - Fr. - G - 2.1 ppg, 0.7 rpg
5 - MiCole Cayton - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 1.9 ppg, 0.9 rpg
15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6-1 - Fr. - G - 1.5 ppg, 0.5 rpg
Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998)Sixth Season at Nebraska (91-82); 15th Season Overall (284-191)
Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-15, 5-10 Big Ten)
12 - Laura Bagwell Katalinich - 6-0 - Gr. - F - 4.6 ppg, 3.3 rpg
54 - Alanna Micheaux - 6-2 - Fr. - F - 5.0 ppg, 4.3 rpg
3 - Deja Winters - 5-11 - Gr. - G - 12.1 ppg, 3.4 rpg
13 - Gadiva Hubbard - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 6.3 ppg, 2.0 rpg
14 - Sara Scalia - 5-10 - Jr. - G - 17.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg
Off the Bench
30 - Kadi Sissoko - 6-2 - RJr. - F - 9.3 ppg, 5.1 rpg
1 - Alexia Smith - 5-8 - So. - G - 3.4 ppg, 1.5 rpg
35 - Bailey Helgren - 6-5 - Gr. - C - 1.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg
21 - Caroline Strande - 5-11 - So. - G - 1.4 ppg, 0.4 rpg
10 - Erin Hedman - 6-3 - So. - F - 1.0 ppg, 0.8 rpg
25 - Klarke Sconiers - 6-2 - Jr. - C - 1.0 ppg, 1.9 rpg
15 - Kayla Mershon - 6-3 - Sr. - F - 0.9 ppg, 1.5 rpg
5 - Maggie Czinano - 6-0 - Fr. - G - 0.2 ppg, 0.5 rpg
Head Coach: Lindsay Whalen (Minnesota, 2004)Fourth Season at Minnesota (57-54); Fourth Season Overall (57-54)
