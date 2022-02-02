BOOM! Running Back Ajay Allen is “N”

This National Signing Day only had a couple of unknowns for Nebraska.

And one of them is now known.

Ajay Allen flipped from TCU to Nebraska this morning. New running backs coach Bryan Applewhite had recruited Allen to TCU but when the coach left for Lincoln, he decided to try and bring the versatile back with him.

He’s a four star recruit out of Louisiana who will be part of the 2022 class. At 5’11” and 182 lbs, he has adequate size, but he is more known for his speed.

#Huskers flip 2022 4⭐️ RB from TCU pic.twitter.com/UXLFlER2uA — H T | Nebraska Sports (@TalkHuskers) February 2, 2022

Allen’s addition makes seven scholarship running backs for Nebraska. Four of those backs fit the “big” back mold and three are lighter, speedier guys. Coach Applewhite certainly will have choices to mix and match players behind whatever offensive line gets put togther.

Ajay Allen's flip from TCU to Nebraska puts the #Huskers' running back room at seven scholarship backs:



Rahmir Johnson (5'10", 185)

Jaquez Yant (6'2" 245)

Anthony Grant (5'11" 210)

Gabe Ervin Jr. (6' 215)

Markese Stepp (6'1" 230)

Emmett Johnson (6' 185)

Ajay Allen (5'11" 182) — Steve Marik (@Steve_Marik) February 2, 2022

It is the offseason and Kool-Aid flows freely, but he is already getting rave reviews. He is a smooth runner who can make all the cuts, jukes and hesitation moves to create space. He also has the ability to bowl people over. His nickname is “Quick Six” because of his breakaway speed.

No word yet on whether Jaq Yant has competition for the best stiff arm in the RB room.

I watch some of Ajay Allen's tape last night just in case. 1st word I thought about is one of @damonbenning favs, balance, it's amazing. He's such a natural runner too. The comp that Neville plays is the real deal BTW. He's immediately best RB in the class. #Huskers 1:39 Sr Hudl! — Mike'l Severe (@MikelSevere) February 2, 2022

Welcome to Nebraska Ajay!