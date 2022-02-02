 clock menu more-arrow no yes

BOOM! Running Back Ajay Allen is “N”

The Huskers flip a recruit from TCU on National Signing Day

By ranchbabe

This National Signing Day only had a couple of unknowns for Nebraska.

And one of them is now known.

Ajay Allen flipped from TCU to Nebraska this morning. New running backs coach Bryan Applewhite had recruited Allen to TCU but when the coach left for Lincoln, he decided to try and bring the versatile back with him.

He’s a four star recruit out of Louisiana who will be part of the 2022 class. At 5’11” and 182 lbs, he has adequate size, but he is more known for his speed.

Allen’s addition makes seven scholarship running backs for Nebraska. Four of those backs fit the “big” back mold and three are lighter, speedier guys. Coach Applewhite certainly will have choices to mix and match players behind whatever offensive line gets put togther.

It is the offseason and Kool-Aid flows freely, but he is already getting rave reviews. He is a smooth runner who can make all the cuts, jukes and hesitation moves to create space. He also has the ability to bowl people over. His nickname is “Quick Six” because of his breakaway speed.

No word yet on whether Jaq Yant has competition for the best stiff arm in the RB room.

Welcome to Nebraska Ajay!

