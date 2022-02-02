Wednesday Fakes Can’t Buy A Win

I can’t really tell but I think the Husker men’s basketball team might either be on the cusp of getting out of their funk or are just not going to have any game go their way this season.

It’s kind of hard to tell as they have a good game against Michigan where they lose. A game where they come so close and all the talents that are there on paper came through for the most part.

But, they once again could not keep it up to win. Michigan did respond well in the second half. I tip my hat to that.

Nebraska still needs to figure out how to win. The amount of games left are fleeting. Once again, there are not easy wins in the Big Ten this year. The Huskers will have to make it happen.

Will we win again this year?

Will it matter?

Mankilling Mastodons

Has Nebraska put itself in a position to add a late four-star to their class of 2022? Here's more on WR Janiran Bonner.

Has Nebraska put itself in a position to add a late four-star to their class of 2022? Here's more on WR Janiran Bonner.

NSD 2022: Primer for Nebraska's recruiting finish

A look at Nebraska's recruiting finish for 2022 cycle

Nebraska Outlasts Rutgers in Big Ten Women’s Basketball | Sandhills Express

Lincoln – Nebraska freshman Alexis Markowski notched her third double-double of the season with a game-high 16 points and a career-high 15 rebounds to lead the Huskers to a 50-38 women’s basketball win over Rutgers on Tuesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Michigan erases late deficit to defeat Nebraska - Maize n Brew

Wolverines get back in the win column with 85-79 victory

Other News From The Sporting World

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh gives perplexing statement on Vikings rumors, interview

After a report came out that Jim Harbaugh would interview for the Minnesota Vikings job, the Michigan head coach gave a perplexing statement.

This week at Nebraska: On Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow and why Scott Frost may want to own his miscalculation – The Athletic

Burrow and Frost will always be linked, but why not embrace it? Today's Huskers identify, and if Bengals can win big, why not Nebraska?

Tom Brady Remade the NFL in His Image and Changed Football Forever - The Ringer

The story of Brady’s career is the story of the NFL for the past two decades. You cannot tell one without the other.

Former Miami Dolphins head coach sues NFL for racial discrimination - Axios

Brian Flores was fired last month after three seasons with the Dolphins.

MLB lockout: Little progress made in latest bargaining session; delayed start to spring training seems likely - CBSSports.com

The owner lockout has been in place since Dec. 2

Caleb Williams transfer: USC lands former Oklahoma QB - Sports Illustrated

The quarterback is taking his talents to Los Angeles.

RebelGrove - Kiffin sounds off on 'salary cap' in college football

Lane's Kiffin tenure as 'Portal King' may be over, but the Ole Miss coach may have a new title -- CFB's most candid man.

Broncos up for sale: Team expected to command record-setting price for U.S. sports franchise – The Denver Post

A decision that became inevitable more than two years ago amidst sibling strife in the Bowlen family became reality Tuesday when the Broncos announced the team is up for sale.

Coaches worry tampering, inducements, 24/7 free agency have turned transfer portal into Wild West

Everything you need to know as the Class of 2022 enters its final stretch

Beijing Winter Olympics

FBI warns athletes of possible cybersecurity risk during Beijing Olympics : NPR

The bureau is advising travelers to use a temporary phone while in China in order to protect themselves from potential cyber attacks.

How to watch the Opening Ceremony for the 2022 Winter Olympics

The Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics takes place on Friday, Feb. 4 at National Stadium. Live coverage begins at 6:30 a.m ET on NBC and Peacock.

Ahead of Winter Olympics, Beijing Moves to Quash Dissent - The New York Times

As athletes begin to arrive in China for the Olympics, the authorities are rounding up activists and shutting down social media accounts.

All 15 Winter Olympics Sports: A Full List of 2022 Events – NBC Chicago

Trying to wrap your head around all the niche winter Olympic sports that will make up the 2022 Beijing Games? Here’s the full list of sports and events.

Spying. Human Rights. Covid-19. Beijing Olympic Athletes Face the Most Complex Games Ever. - WSJ

The Winter Games in China bring together a tense mix of issues around politics, free speech, security and strict pandemic protocols. At the center are athletes navigating it all.

Yellow Journalism

Chalk Line made millions selling 49ers gold jacket

A single Chalk Line salesman sold 11,500 gold 49ers jackets in eight weeks in 1985.

Jon Johnston Enlightenment