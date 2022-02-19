 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Nebraska Baseball Saturday Double Header Game Thread

New, 48 comments

Huskers are right back at it after dropping the season opener.

By Aaron Rastovski

Let’s play two!

Join us for two, count ‘em, two baseball games today!

Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-1) at Sam Houston State Bearkats (1-0)

Date: February 19th, 2022

Time: 2pm (7 innings) and 5:30pm (or 30 minutes after the first game)

Location: Don Sanders Stadium — Huntsville, Texas

Radio: Huskers Radio Network 1:30pm - KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington

Not a lot of changes to the lineup. Freshman Luke Jessen gets his first start as a Husker in the DH spot.

More From Corn Nation

Loading comments...