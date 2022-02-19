Nebraska Baseball Saturday Double Header Game Thread

Let’s play two!

Join us for two, count ‘em, two baseball games today!

Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-1) at Sam Houston State Bearkats (1-0)

Date: February 19th, 2022

Time: 2pm (7 innings) and 5:30pm (or 30 minutes after the first game)

Location: Don Sanders Stadium — Huntsville, Texas

Radio: Huskers Radio Network 1:30pm - KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington

Not a lot of changes to the lineup. Freshman Luke Jessen gets his first start as a Husker in the DH spot.