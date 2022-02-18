Nebrasketball vs. Maryland Game Thread

Nebraska might be catching Maryland at a good time when they tipoff at 8 p.m. tonight at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Then again, they might not be. Coming into tonight’s contest against Fred Hoiberg’s squad, the Terrapins have lost five straight Big Ten battles. Will the Huskers add to Danny Manning’s struggles? Or is Maryland hungry enough to claim its first win since upending Rutgers 68-60 on the road Jan. 25?
Regardless of how you look at it, both Nebraska and Maryland are in desperate need of a win. The Cornhuskers, of course, are at the bottom of the Big Ten standings at 1-13. Maryland, meanwhile, sits two games ahead of Nebraska in the No. 12 spot in conference play. Only Minnesota sits between the Huskers and the Terrapins in league play.
When: Friday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. CST/9 p.m. EST
Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena (15,000) - Lincoln, Nebraska
Television: Big Ten Network
Streaming: Fox Sports App.
Announcers: Kevin Kugler and Robbie Hummel on the call.
Radio: Huskers Radio Network
Play-by-Play: Kent Pavelka
Analyst: Jake Muhleisen
Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington.
Also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers App.
Line: Maryland, -2 DraftKings
Maryland
2021-22 Record: 11-14 (3-11 Big Ten)
Interim Head Coach: Danny Manning
Record at Maryland: 6-11 (1st Year)
Career Record: 122-151 (9th Year)
Nebraska
2021-22 Record: 7-18 (1-13 Big Ten)
Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg
Record at Nebraska: 21-63 (3rd Year)
Career Record: 136-119 (8th Year)
Head-to-Head
All-Time: Maryland leads, 9-3
Big Ten: Maryland leads, 8-2
Last Matchup: Maryland 79, Nebraska 71 (Feb. 17, 2021)
Streak: Maryland has won three straight games
In Lincoln: Maryland leads, 3-1
