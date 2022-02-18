Nebrasketball vs. Maryland Game Thread

Nebraska might be catching Maryland at a good time when they tipoff at 8 p.m. tonight at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Then again, they might not be. Coming into tonight’s contest against Fred Hoiberg’s squad, the Terrapins have lost five straight Big Ten battles. Will the Huskers add to Danny Manning’s struggles? Or is Maryland hungry enough to claim its first win since upending Rutgers 68-60 on the road Jan. 25?

Regardless of how you look at it, both Nebraska and Maryland are in desperate need of a win. The Cornhuskers, of course, are at the bottom of the Big Ten standings at 1-13. Maryland, meanwhile, sits two games ahead of Nebraska in the No. 12 spot in conference play. Only Minnesota sits between the Huskers and the Terrapins in league play.

When: Friday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. CST/9 p.m. EST

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena (15,000) - Lincoln, Nebraska

Television: Big Ten Network

Streaming: Fox Sports App.

Announcers: Kevin Kugler and Robbie Hummel on the call.

Radio: Huskers Radio Network

Play-by-Play: Kent Pavelka

Analyst: Jake Muhleisen

Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington.

Also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers App.

Line: Maryland, -2 DraftKings

Maryland

2021-22 Record: 11-14 (3-11 Big Ten)

Interim Head Coach: Danny Manning

Record at Maryland: 6-11 (1st Year)

Career Record: 122-151 (9th Year)

Nebraska

2021-22 Record: 7-18 (1-13 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg

Record at Nebraska: 21-63 (3rd Year)

Career Record: 136-119 (8th Year)

Head-to-Head

All-Time: Maryland leads, 9-3

Big Ten: Maryland leads, 8-2

Last Matchup: Maryland 79, Nebraska 71 (Feb. 17, 2021)

Streak: Maryland has won three straight games

In Lincoln: Maryland leads, 3-1