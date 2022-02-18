Five Heart Podcast 266: Where Did Everyone Go?

This week on the Five Heart Podcast, there’s no Jon. There’s no Todd.

It’s just Greg.

We apologize in advance, and we appreciate your loyalty to the show.

That being said, this episode is a mailbag episode, where we asked you to submit questions, and you did. Well...one of you did. And I turned that into an episode.

But there’s also a little women’s basketball talk after the Huskers lost (WHAT?!?) to Penn State.

The question of the week: Who has the brighter upside in 2022 and beyond...Nebraska or Texas?

Find out in the audio or video versions, provided for your convenience. Be sure to subscribe to the new Corn Nation Podcasts channel so you never miss an episode.

GBR.