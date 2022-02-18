Friday Flakes: Two Proposed Mount Rushmores for Nebraska Sports

The twitter account @EstHuskers sent out a couple tweets which had it’s Mount Rushmore for both Nebraska baseball and Nebraska football. I thought this would be a good topic for Friday Flakes.

Below are the two respective Mount Rushmores.

Nebraska Baseball Mount Rushmore



- Darin Erstad

- Shane Komine

- Ken Harvey

- Alex Gordon



Who else belongs? pic.twitter.com/D6dLmkdF9b — Est. Huskers (@EstHuskers) February 17, 2022

Nebraska Football Mount Rushmore



- Osborne

- Frazier

- Rodgers

- Suh



Tell me why I’m wrong. pic.twitter.com/sSKIR6108T — Est. Huskers (@EstHuskers) February 17, 2022

What would you change? What about some of the other sports?

Does Fred Hoiberg make the men’s basketball Mount Rushmore? What about Cookie Belcher?

Huskers make Top 5 for TCU transfer defender

Nebraska football made the cut for one of the most sought-after edge rushers currently in the transfer portal on Thursday.

TCU transfer Ochaun Mathis announced a final five of Nebraska, Penn State, Ole Miss, Texas and USC on Saturday.

Husker freshmen like Wilcher and Wilhelm remain determined to help set a foundation

You bet they talk about it sometimes, C.J. Wilcher says. It's a conversation shared amongst him and some other underclassmen, including injured but still very much engaged-in-the-daily-proceedings Wilhelm Breidenbach, about being those guys who can be foundation setters for the future of Nebraska basketball.

