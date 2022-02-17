Nebraska WBB vs Penn State Preview and Game Thread

Nebraska Cornhuskers (19-6, 8-6 Big Ten) at Penn State Lady Lions (9-15, 3-11 Big Ten)

Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, 6 p.m. (CT)

Bryce Jordan Center - University Park, Pa.

Live Video: B1G+

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (5:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (ESPN 590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App

The Huskers are coming off a huge 72-55 win over No. 5 Indiana at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Valentine’s Day, marking the largest margin of victory in program history over a top-five opponent. It was Nebraska’s second win over an AP Top-10 foe in Big Ten play, joining a 79-58 win over then-No. 8 Michigan (Jan. 4), which matched the Big Red’s largest margin ever against a top-10 foe.

Nebraska will be shooting for its second 20-win season under Coach Amy Williams, joining the 2017-18 squad that finished with 21 victories. NU has a total of 17 20-win seasons in program history.

Nebraska Cornhuskers (19-6, 8-6 Big Ten)

34 - Isabelle Bourne - 6-2 - So. - F - 10.3 ppg, 4.8 rpg

40 - Alexis Markowski - 6-3 - Fr. - F/C - 12.5 ppg, 7.7 rpg

0 - Ashley Scoggin - 5-7 - RSo. - G - 8.4 ppg, 1.6 rpg

1 - Jaz Shelley - 5-9 - So. - G - 12.3 ppg, 7.2 rpg

4 - Sam Haiby - 5-9 - Jr. - G - 10.4 ppg, 4.2 rpg

Off the Bench

3 - Allison Weidner - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 6.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg

14 - Bella Cravens - 6-3 - Jr. - F - 6.2 ppg, 5.8 rpg

21 - Annika Stewart - 6-3 - Fr. - F - 5.6 ppg, 2.4 rpg

32 - Kendall Coley - 6-2 - Fr. - F/G - 2.6 ppg, 1.9 rpg

11 - Ruby Porter - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 2.5 ppg, 0.9 rpg

10 - Whitney Brown - 5-8 - Fr. - G - 2.1 ppg, 0.7 rpg

5 - MiCole Cayton - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 2.0 ppg, 0.9 rpg

15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6-1 - Fr. - G - 1.6 ppg, 0.5 rpg

Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998) Sixth Season at Nebraska (91-81); 15th Season Overall (284-190)

Penn State Lady Lions (9-15, 3-11 Big Ten)

11 - Anna Camden - 6-3 - Jr. - F - 6.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg

5 - Leilani Kapinus - 5-10 - Fr. - G - 9.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg

20 - Makenna Marisa - 5-11 - Jr. - G - 22.4 ppg, 4.0 rpg

23 - Shay Hagans - 5-6 - Jr. - G - 6.6 ppg, 2.2 rpg

25 - Kelly Jekot - 6-0 - Gr. - G - 3.6 ppg, 2.0 rpg

Off the Bench

1 - Ali Brigham - 6-4 - So. - F - 9.5 ppg, 4.7 rpg

4 - Niya Beverley - 5-7 - Sr. - G 5.4 1.9

10 Tova Sabel 5-10 So. G 4.9 2.9

15 Maddie Burke 6-0 So. G 2.5 1.6

12 Kayla Thomas 6-3 Fr. F 2.2 1.3

Head Coach: Carolyn Kieger (Marquette, 2006) Third Season at Penn State (25-53); Eighth Season Overall (124-117)

Penn State Scouting Report

Penn State heads into Thursday’s game with Nebraska trying to snap an eight-game losing streak following a 71-62 loss at Rutgers (Feb. 13). The Lady Lions have played three of their last four on the road, beginning with a 76-61 setback at Nebraska on February 3. Penn State’s struggles the past 10 days followed back-to-back wins over Illinois and Northwestern.

Offensively, Penn State is averaging 70.7 points per game, including 70.3 points over the last three contests. The Lady Lions have surrendered 74.1 points per game (last in the Big Ten) on the year, including 76.7 points over the past three contests since leaving Lincoln.

PSU features one of the Big Ten’s premier scorers in Makenna Marisa, a 5-11 junior guard averaging 22.4 points per game. Marisa has hit 54 threes (.367) and is an 83.2 percent free throw shooter. She also leads PSU with 4.1 assists per game. She had 27 points in the first meeting with NU.

Freshman Leilani Kapinus has added 9.7 points and 5.3 rebounds. The 5-10 guard also leads PSU with 1.2 blocks per game. She is averaging 15.0 points and 8.3 rebounds over the past three games. She had 10 points to join Marisa as the only Lady Lions in double figures in Lincoln. Ali Brigham, a 6-4 sophomore forward has added 9.5 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting a team-best 56.6 percent from the field. Brigham has managed just 6.3 points the past three games. She had six points before fouling out in just 13 minutes in the loss to Nebraska (Feb. 3).

Anna Camden, a 6-3 junior, has earned starts in place of Brigham the past three games and has averaged 7.7 points and 4.0 rebounds while hitting 4-of-8 three-pointers. In the first game with Nebraska, Camden managed two points before fouling out in 15 minutes. Junior guard Shay Hagans (6.6 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.9 spg) and graduate guard Kelly Jekot (3.6 ppg, 2.0 rpg) round out Penn State’s other potential starters.

Opponents are hitting 43.6 percent of their field goal attempts, including a whopping 37.3 percent of their three-pointers. During its eight-game losing streak, PSU foes have hit 40.6 percent (67-165) of their three-point tries, despite NU going just 7-for-25 (.280) in Lincoln. The Lady Lions also have struggled on the glass, ranking 13th in the Big Ten in rebounding margin (-5.8 rpg) including a minus-8.2 margin in conference play (38.6-30.4). PSU owns a plus-1.1 turnover margin in 2021-22, but a minus-0.4 turnover margin in Big Ten play. In the first meeting at Nebraska, the Huskers won the turnover battle, 15-13.

Series History

Nebraska leads the all-time series with Penn State, 10-7, including a 76-61 victory over the Lady Lions in the last meeting between the two schools at Pinnacle Bank Arena (Feb. 3).