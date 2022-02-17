Husker NFL Draft Tracker 10 Weeks Till Draft

With the Super Bowl over, the NFL world is now fully invested into the 2022 NFL Draft. However this is a bit of a lull in the NFL Draft season as the All Star Games have wrapped up and the Combine is a couple of weeks away. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t NFL Draft content out there on our former Huskers preparing for the draft. There are plenty of mock drafts and rankings being updated. Here is a look.

Rankings

ESPN’s Draft rankings are down by their sub group, Scouts Inc. Looking at their rankings they have five of the nine draft eligible Huskers ranked.

JoJo Domann 106th overall, 8th rated safety

Cam Taylor-Britt 159th overall, 14th rated safety

Cam Jurgens 200th overall, 5th rated center

Austin Allen 217th overall, 13th rated tight end

Damion Daniels 281th overall, 23rd rated defensive tackle

Another major NFL outlet that is relatively new is Pro Football Network. PFN has three NFL Draft writers who provided their updated rankings, here is a look at who and where they have ranked.

Tony Pauline wasn’t overly high on the Husker prospects giving only two players draftable grades, while only having three of them ranked.

Cam Taylor-Britt, 110th overall and a 4th Round grade

Cam Jurgens, 142th overall and a 4-5th Round grade.

JoJo Domann, 356th overall and an undrafted free agent grade.

Ian Cummings on the other hand had four Huskers ranked including three in the top 120 picks.

Cam Jurgens 78th overall

Cam Taylor-Britt 102nd overall

JoJo Domann 118th overall

Samori Toure 264th overall

And finally Oliver Hodgkinson only had three Huskers ranked, but one of them wasn’t Cam Jurgens who is usually one of the highest rated Husker prospects. You have to wonder if Oliver isn’t a fan or just hasn’t gotten to Jurgens yet.

JoJo Domann 126th overall

Cam Taylor-Britt 135th overall

Samori Toure 265th overall

Another prominent NFL Draft site is CBS Sports who has a collection of writers providing their consensus rankings. CBS Sports only has two Huskers ranked which doesn’t include either Cam Jurgens or Cam Taylor-Britt. But they rank only 20 players per position and combine all offensive lineman, so that’s likely why Jurgens didn’t make it. Here are the two prospects they have ranked.

JoJo Domann 182th overall, 19th rated linebacker

Damion Daniels 198th overall, 20th rated defensive lineman

Mock Drafts

Pro Football Network’s Cam Mellor put out a massive 7 Round Mock Draft. Mellor had three Huskers getting drafted, here is what he had to say about each.

95) Cincinnati Bengals: Cameron Jurgens, C, Nebraska The trench overhaul continues for Cincinnati as they grab a future starter at center. Cameron Jurgens is a hard-nosed, physical player who gets after it in the run game extremely well. Improving pass sets will be key, but he’s got future starter written all over him. 148) Chicago Bears: Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska In need of some help in the secondary, the Bears turn to the draft yet again. After selecting Thomas Graham Jr. in the sixth round a year ago, they grab Cam Taylor-Britt in Round 5 here. Taylor-Britt is great in coverage and has a knack for finding the football on underneath throws. 162) Philadelphia Eagles: JoJo Domann, LB, Nebraska A bit undersized and with a unique physique for the role, JoJo Domann is essentially a cornerback playing linebacker. The Eagles can roll him out in sub packages and in obvious passing downs for an advantage as he fills a need regardless.

The Draft Network’s Jack McKessy did a Los Angeles Rams only Mock Draft after the Super Bowl that included JoJo Domann as the Rams first pick in the third round. Here is what he had to say.

Round 3 (No. 103 overall): JoJo Domann, LB, Nebraska JoJo Domann followed up a strong final season at Nebraska with a very impressive showing at the 2022 Senior Bowl. Our scouting team named him the American Team Linebacker of the Week and he did plenty to boost his draft stock in Mobile. There were several good linebackers still available here outside the top 100, but Domann felt like the best value and fit for the Rams. Linebacker is one of the (few) weak spots on this Los Angeles roster and the Nebraska product could step in and be a day-one starter for this team. Domann is a solid run defender but really excels in his pass coverage, something that’s not particularly surprising given that he transitioned to linebacker from safety. He’s great at making plays in space, with a strong competitive motor and high football IQ. Especially in a division like the NFC West, one that will likely feature more of a passing game rather than run-heavy offenses, Domann’s abilities and ball production in coverage make him a great fit.

Fansided Jets website Jet Press released their Post Super Bowl 7 Round team mock which included Cam Taylor-Britt

Round 4, 109th Overall, NY Jets: Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska The Jets don’t seem to see the cornerback position as the need that many fans do, but they’ll still likely address it. Nebraska’s Cam Taylor-Britt offers a very intriguing blend of length and athleticism that makes him one of the more undervalued cornerbacks in this class. Taylor-Britt could immediately compete for starting reps as a rookie adding further depth and youth to a promising Jets cornerback unit.

SB Nation Arizona Cardinals site Revenge of the Birds also had a Post Super Bowl team mock which included Cam Taylor-Britt.

Round 4: Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska Entering and ending 2021, the Cardinals’ secondary was the Achilles heel. Marco Wilson showed some promise as a rookie. Byron Murphy is better suited in the slot/nickel role. This defense is in dire need of a number one cornerback. Cam Taylor-Britt is a fiery competitor that leads with high energy. He is a scheme versatile corner with experience in man and zone/off coverages. He will add much-needed toughness as a force defender against the run. CTB has the physical tools and mentality to be productive starting outside cornerback.

Player Specific News and Notes

Samori Toure

Sports Illustrated listed Toure as one of the biggest NFL Combine Snubs

After a strong season for the Cornhuskers, Toure was a handful at the East-West Shrine Bowl in Vegas and earned plenty of acknowledgment amongst evaluators. Bill Smith of NFL.com was impressed, saying, “Toure has flashed an ability to get out of breaks and separate quickly. It has shown up in one-on-one and red-zone drills, allowing Toure to haul in passes throughout the sessions.” One of many pass-catchers feeling left out, Toure sets his sights on Nebraska’s pro’s day.

Nebraska WR Samori Toure was always open during the shrine practices. Stands at 6’3 190. Crisp release and intermediate route running, as well as a big catch radius. He’s also got some serious speed to him. Big fan of your game @samori_toure #DraftTwitter #NFL #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/s55kPKTx9M — Joey and Logan (@Joe_and_Lo) February 11, 2022

Austin Allen

Since we’re on the topic…

Most YAC/REC among FBS draft eligible TEs:

1. Gerrit Prince - UAB

2. Daniel Bellinger - SDSU

3. Curtis Hodges - ASU

4. Travis Koontz - TTU

5. Sean Dykes - MEM

6. Roger Carter - GAST

7. Brevyn Spann MINN

8. Austin Allen - NEB

T-8. Greg Dulcich - UCLA — Steven Haglund (@StevenIHaglund) February 15, 2022

Cam Jurgens

Matt Alkire of Jetro Lot broke down several centers in the 2022 NFL Draft class. Here is what he had to say about Cam Jurgens.

I have to tell you before we get into Cam Jurgens, that I may or may not be affiliated with a cult that he doesn’t know he is the leader of. So, take that however you’d like. Cam Jurgens is what you get when you mix Jason Kelce and Ryan Jensen in a bottle. That’s kind of how I feel about him. He’s extremely mobile, extremely hostile and if you dip into the offensive line subculture on Twitter and speak unkindly about him, you’ll get dragged. Jurgens, like Linderbaum, is also going to be “undersized” for some teams. Sign me up. I’ll pay the bill.

Another interesting guy is Cam Jurgens (C 51)



Has some work to do technically, but shows great athleticism reaching and moving to the second level



Also has that dog in him pic.twitter.com/5vR6bKFXRv — Draft Guy Jared (@StrangeJaredC) February 14, 2022

#draftcrush if the day 2.0



C Cam Jurgens, Nebraska



Makes tackle 55 yards downfield from where he snapped ball pic.twitter.com/43040M2lm6 — Otto says #abandonthepunt or #puntthepunt (@Automaton37) February 14, 2022

Ben Stille

Stille had the privilege of playing in two separate All Star Games as he started off at the Hula Bowl and then earned a spot in the Shrine Game the week after. NFL Draft Diamonds just released an interview from Stille at the Hula Bowl.

JoJo Domann

Sports Illustrated just posted their Draft Profile on JoJo Domann. You have to be a subscriber to access it.

Draft Buzz Scouting Report for Domann

Sports Illustrated’s Las Vegas Raiders site Raiders Maven has this Scouting Report on Domann

The Draft Network also has a Scouting Report on JoJo Domann.

Was impressed by Nebraska LB JoJo Domann at the Senior Bowl and his tape matches what I saw. Extremely good coverage LB. At times, this was a guy that would play in the slot and not look out of place.



Steelers could do a lot of different things with him in the ILB room. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) February 13, 2022

Cam Taylor-Britt

Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings provided his scouting report on Cam Taylor-Britt

Quick story from @seniorbowl: Thursday AM @HuskerFBNation DB Cam Taylor-Britt was ruled OUT for rest of week by trainers w/ quad injury. 2 hours later he was at practice in full pads.



Me: “We doing this?”



CTB: “Hell yeah, we doing this! Nothing gonna keep me from competing!” https://t.co/t3qzSB6DBv — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 13, 2022

After the senior bowl, I began diving into the film. I walked away incredibly impressed by the tools and skillset of Cam Taylor-Britt!



If you need a dude in your secondary, look no further! pic.twitter.com/ZtFcRFBiXR — Damian Parson (@DP_NFL) February 16, 2022

Non Husker Draft

As I know that most Huskers fans are also fans of NFL teams. Each week I’ll highlight a specific player that your team may end up taking, maybe a mock draft or something else. With the Super Bowl over it’s a great time for NFL Draft analysts to put out Mock Drafts. And that is exactly what I did at The Huddle Report where you can go and find my most up to date mock drafts. Here is a look at my most recent one.