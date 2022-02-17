Wrestling: Photos and Mark Manning Quotes from Illini Dual

No. 8 Nebraska vs. Illinois Dual Photos

Grid View Nebraska freshman Dominick Serrano (left) facing off against Illinois’ Lucas Byrd on Feb. 13, 2022 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Dylan Guenther / CORN NATION

Nebraska Head Coach Mark Manning (left) talks with Chad Red Jr. during a dual against Illinois on Feb. 13, 2022 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Dylan Guenther / CORN NATION

Nebraska’s Chad Red Jr. (right) puts Illinois’ Dylan Duncan on his back for nearfall points in a dual on Feb. 13, 2022 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Dylan Guenther / CORN NATION

Nebraska’s Ridge Lovett getting set to face Illinois’ Christian Kanzler in a dual on Feb. 13, 2022 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Dylan Guenther / CORN NATION

Nebraska’s Peyton Robb (top) works on top against Illinois’ Joe Roberts on Feb. 13, 2022 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Dylan Guenther / CORN NATION

Nebraska volunteer assistant Tervel Dlagnev (front) cheers on Bubba Wilson in a match against Illinois while head coach Mark Manning (left) and associate head coach Bryan Snyder (right) look on in a dual on Feb. 13, 2022 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Dylan Guenther / CORN NATION

Nebraska’s Bubba Wilson defends against Illinois’ Danny Braunagel on Feb. 13, 2022 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Dylan Guenther / CORN NATION

Nebraska’s Mikey Labriola wrestling Illinois DJ Shannon in a dual Illinois on Feb. 13, 2022 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Dylan Guenther / CORN NATION

Nebraska’s Eric Schultz wrestles against Illinois’ Matt Wroblewski in a dual on Feb. 13, 2022 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Dylan Guenther / CORN NATION

Nebraska’s Eric Schultz waves to the crowd after beating Illinois’ Matt Wroblewski in a dual on Feb. 13, 2022 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Dylan Guenther / CORN NATION

Nebraska’s Christian Lance walks on the mat before a dual against Illinois’ Luke Luffman on Feb. 13, 2022 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Dylan Guenther / CORN NATION

Nebraska’s Christian Lance gets instruction from volunteer assistant Tervel Dlagnev in a dual against Illinois’ Luke Luffman on Feb. 13, 2022 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Dylan Guenther / CORN NATION

Nebraska’s Christian Lance gets a takedown in a dual against Illinois’ Luke Luffman on Feb. 13, 2022 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Dylan Guenther / CORN NATION

Nebraska’s Christian Lance getting his hand raised after a win in a dual against Illinois’ Luke Luffman on Feb. 13, 2022 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Dylan Guenther / CORN NATION

Nebraska freshman Jeremiah Reno wrestles against Illinois’ Dane Durlacher in a dual on Feb. 13, 2022 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Dylan Guenther / CORN NATION

Nebraska freshman Jeremiah Reno celebrates after getting his first career Big Ten win against Illinois’ Dane Durlacher in a dual on Feb. 13, 2022 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Dylan Guenther / CORN NATION

Nebraska freshman Jeremiah Reno gets his hand raised after getting his first career Big Ten win against Illinois’ Dane Durlacher in a dual on Feb. 13, 2022 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Dylan Guenther / CORN NATION

Nebraska freshman Jeremiah Reno celebrates after getting his first career Big Ten win against Illinois’ Dane Durlacher in a dual on Feb. 13, 2022 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Dylan Guenther / CORN NATION

Nebraska Head Coach Mark Manning Q&A

On freshman Jeremiah Reno’s first Big Ten win:

“I’m super excited for him because he’s fought hard all year. His first four Big Ten matches were against All-Americans, so he’s had a tough road. I like to see him get that win, and he did it in dominant fashion. You could tell his confidence was growing. That was really big, and you could see how our team is really together. I’m really happy for Jeremiah.”

On No. 10 Chad Red’s big win over No. 11 Dylan Duncan:

“He’s wrestled Dylan Duncan quite a bit, and they’ve gone back and forth and CJ (Red) has gotten more. Duncan beat him last year in the NCAA tournament when we were hurt, but he got the W. CJ might hit him again here at Big Tens, he might hit him at Nationals. CJ did a good job today, and I’d like to see him get that pin.”

On No. 10 Christian Lance against No. 17 Luke Luffman:

“He’s had some tough matches with that kid (Luffman). That kid wrestles really hard. It was a good testament to Christian Lance getting some leg takedowns. I think he just got better from that standpoint of getting some counter offense stuff that we’ve been working on. It was a big confidence booster for him.”

On freshman Dominick Serrano, as well as having freshmen start in general:

“He wrestled the best guy on their team by far (No. 5 Lucas Byrd). When you wrestle tough guys, these guys aren’t normally used to that, these guys coming out and putting it on you. You’ve got to respond. That’s hard for these guys who’ve never had that happen to them because they’ve been so dominant in high school. Welcome to the Big Ten man.”

On Iowa coming up this week:

“These duals are all about individual matchups. You win a couple matchups that are close next weekend, this place will be rocking and blowing the roof off it. Iowa is a tough team. They got tough guys up and down the lineup and a pretty veteran team.”

“They’re pretty experienced, so they’re used to a big-time environment. They’re used to that, they’re a veteran team. We’re going to have to bring great effort up and down the lineup, but our team matches up well. We’ll see if we can win a couple tight matches that we’re going to have.”

“We beat them in 2005. Most people don’t know that, but I was there. I pulled Vince Jones out of redshirt and he beat a returning national finalist (Paul Bradley), and that’s the last time we won. It’s really not a rivalry because it’s been one-sided. Until you step up, then it turns into a rivalry. They just think they’re going to just walk in and roll us, so we have to bring the fight and bring the energy next week.”

On being ready to peak in the postseason:

“I think some guys on our team are there. Other guys, we have to get them right mentally and get them in that stage where they’re going to bring it. Athletics is so fickle. Two weeks ago, a guy is down and out, and you don’t think he can whip out of a wet paper bag, then the guy beats a ranked guy. You never know in this sport, but we got to get our guys where we’re all functioning at a high level. The margin of error is slim.”