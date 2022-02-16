Wednesday Flakes - Olympic Update, Hockey, & An Old Husker Quarterback

Currently working on another project so today’s flakes is going to be just sports. Also, I’m bored with my haikus. Here’s a list if you want to start your day with them.

Did you listen to Adrian Martinez’s podcast?

Lots of people are skipping the Winter Olympics this year due to “politics”. Since when do we skip out on our favorite sports because of “politics”? Dude, you just weren’t into bobsledding like you thought you were.

Anyone pay attention to hockey anymore? No, you’re not special if you still do. I’m just checking. Sidney Crosby did something cool last night.

I hope Coach K is okay. Yes, we know you hate Duke. Most people hate Duke.

Anyone a descendent of the Vikings?

Mankilling Mastodons

Martinez goes in-depth on podcast on past Husker season, severity of his injuries, transfer decision

In an "Athletes Unfiltered" podcast that became public Tuesday, Adrian Martinez opened up fully on his final season at Nebraska, the severity of the broken jaw he suffered along the way, the six screws required to keep playing, eating steak from a blender, and a different kind of pain of coaches being fired.

Too many misses: Nebraska falters in another recruiting re-rank, again finishing at bottom of the Power 5 – The Athletic

Only one seasoned starter from Scott Frost’s first recruiting class in 2018, outside linebacker Caleb Tannor, returns this year for Huskers.

Other News From The Sporting World

NFL player Adrian Peterson arrested for domestic violence at LAX after plane returns to gate - ABC7 Los Angeles

NFL player Adrian Peterson was arrested Saturday morning at LAX after an alleged domestic violence incident prompted a departing flight to return

Penguins' Sidney Crosby scores 500th career NHL goal

Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby scored his 500th career NHL goal on Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Flyers.

At Skaggs Trial, 4 MLB Players Testify They Received Drugs | Sports News | US News

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Four major league players testified Tuesday they received oxycodone pills from a former Los Angeles Angels employee accused of providing Tyler Skaggs the drugs that led to the pitcher’s overdose death.

Ryan Zimmerman retires

WASHINGTON -- The face of the Nationals has retired. Ryan Zimmerman made the announcement Tuesday on Twitter following a storied 16-season career, all with Washington, with a letter that begins “Dear D.C.” and is signed by “Employee No. 11.”

Conference realignment: Marshall, Old Dominion, Southern Miss tying to leave Conference USA early for Sun Belt - Deseret News

Three Conference USA schools expect to compete as members of the Sun Belt in 2022, but CUSA has different plans.

Big Ten Football: Early 2022 QB Preview and Rankings - AthlonSports.com | Expert Predictions, Picks, and Previews

A pre-spring breakdown for Big Ten teams and their quarterback situations for 2022.

Finebaum: Bryan Harsin’s eventual dismissal is ‘inevitable’

It isn't all sunshine and rainbows for Paul Finebaum as he weighed in on Bryan Harsin.

After Krzyzewski falls ill, Duke survives Wake Forest 76-74 - ABC11 Raleigh-Durham

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski missed the second half because of illness as the Blue Devils survived Wake Forest.

Beijing Olympics

Snowboarders fed up with judging at Beijing Olympics, cite inconsistent scoring in slopestyle, halfpipe and big air

Olympic snowboarders complain that judging in slopestyle, halfpipe and big air events in Beijing has been inconsistent.

USA women’s hockey team Olympic schedule: Team USA advances to gold medal game vs. Canada - CBSSports.com

Its a rematch of the 2018 gold medal game in PeyongChang, which Team USA won

2022 Olympics: Kamila Valieva finishes 1st in short program

Amid controversy, Kamila Valieva took to the ice and promptly finished first in the women’s short skate.

How does Norway dominate the Winter Olympics medals table? - The Washington Post

The country of 5.5 million leads the medals and the gold medals in China with 26 and 12.

Olympics: Team USA wins big at slopestyle, but not men's hockey

It was a mixed bag for Team USA at the Olympics in Beijing.

Yellow Journalism

Mental health issues afflict many first responders. These new approaches help them heal. - Vox

Search-and-rescue responders have powerful new ways of recovering from trauma.

Ancient solar storm pinpoints Viking settlement in Americas exactly 1,000 years ago

An analysis of wood from L’Anse aux Meadows zeroes in on a cosmic event to reveal that the European seafarers were felling trees in Newfoundland in A.D. 1021

