Frosted Flakes: Husker Women’s Basketball and Valentine’s Day on Monday.

Having Valentine’s Day on a Monday is rough at a school. It starts the week off on an exhausting note. When it is the Monday after the Super Bowl the day is even more exhausting. The trifecta, which leaves me not thinking to positively for the week is that there is a Full Moon on Wednesday.

As exhausted as I was last night after a crazy day, I found myself energized watching the Husker Women upset No. 5 Indiana. These ladies are really putting together a nice season, they work well as a team, and always have someone stepping up. I cannot wait to see how far they can go this year.

Soak it in Husker Nation,



WE JUST KNOCKED OFF #5. pic.twitter.com/cYncjbgOul — Nebraska WBB (@HuskersWBB) February 15, 2022

Here are your Flakes.

