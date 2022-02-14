Nebrasketball: Bryce McGowens earns sixth Big Ten FOTW Honors, third straight

The Nebraska Cornhuskers freshman Bryce McGowens picked up his sixth Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors this season, and his third-consecutive week in a row earning the honor. Last week’s fifth of the season tied the lead with Michigan State’s Max Christie, meaning for now McGowens is the freshman leader.

.@BryceMcgowens5 earns his 6th 1 honor this season after a weekend of showing out for @HuskerHoops. pic.twitter.com/HyYvEb3xNh — Nebraska On BTN (@NebraskaOnBTN) February 14, 2022

McGowens averaged 13.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per game in helping the Huskers to a 1-1 record last week. McGowens had 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting and four rebounds in the 78-65 victory over Minnesota Wednesday night. He posted his seventh consecutive double-figure scoring game against Iowa Saturday with 11 points and four rebounds.

McGowens becomes the eighth Big Ten freshman to receive at least six honors in a season since the freshman weekly award started in 2010-11. On the season, McGowens is averaging 16.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. He ranks first among conference freshmen in scoring and second in rebounding. McGowens has reached double figures in 14 of the Huskers’ last 15 contests.

Nebraska returns to the court at Pinnacle Bank Arena Friday night at 8:00 p.m. (9 EST) to take on Maryland.